5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of September 23 - 29, 2024

Who's going to be the luckiest of them all? Well, the answer for five Chinese zodiac signs the week of September 23-29, 2024, is Rabbit, Ox, Rooster, Pig, and Horse.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that there's a reason why they say “knowledge is power.” Knowledge can change the whole dynamic of someone's life while lacking it can leave one confused and easy picking for the unscrupulous.

Advertisement

Jokes aside, the message is clear: if you want to be lucky, invest in your education or grow your knowledge. Plus, know there are always conventional and unconventional ways of learning. For example, studying in a classroom and contrasting it with learning from oral stories while traveling worldwide.

Mix it up or do it your way. There's no one-size-fits-all here. But the ones who embrace the power of knowledge will always be the luckiest of them all.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of September 23 - 29, 2024.

1. Rabbit

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, your luck this week will shine and dazzle wherever you go. So don't be surprised if it also peeks out of your skin through an overnight glow-up! Watch out for energy vampires, though! They may come flocking to your flame and create problems if you ignore the red flags.

It may benefit you to work with the crystal Lapis Lazuli or Aquamarine. The colors red and blue will bring you luck this week.

2. Ox

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Advertisement

Ox, your luck this week is tied to your career or personal endeavors to make your life more stable and beautiful. It will bring you opportunities out of the blue and give you a chance to prove yourself. Nurture your gifts of this luck until you manifest your desires. Expend time, effort, and consideration to make this luck for you.

If you feel called to, maintain a journal where you note your ideas, inspiration, and observations. These will also affect your luck. The color green, especially dark green silk, will be lucky for you this week.

3. Rooster

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Advertisement

Rooster, this week's luck has a stillness that will bring out hidden talents deep within your soul and unlock hidden wisdom. It will feel as if you are in a bubble of your own while the rest of the world flashes around in anxiety and pain. Lean into this luck, and it will bring insights into your next life adventure.

Meditating with a guided soundtrack can directly help with this, too, especially if it's a focused meditation like “Meet your future self” or “What you need to know now.” If you feel called to, work with Lapis Lazuli to help you open your third eye more. The colors red and purple will be powerful and lucky for you this week.

4. Pig

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Advertisement

Pig, the headline probably sounds strange, but that's because your luck this week has an eccentric quality to it. Lean into it, and you will discover wild surprises and delights in the oddest places. Who knows? Watching "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" may do the same for you!

Just remember: the only person who can hold you back from embracing this luck is you. So don't let guilt or peer pressure ruin this for you. It's time to be unapologetically yourself and have fun along the way. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

5. Horse

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Horse, your luck this week is extreme and powerful. If you have felt mistreated in the past, bullied, or held back from opportunities because of shady shenanigans behind the scenes or outright discrimination, this luck is here to set the record straight. You won't have to do anything to embrace this luck, though. Just live your life and watch karma unfold.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to reconnect with your inner child, too. It will help you heal and unlock deep insights along the way. The colors red, blue, and yellow will be lucky for you this week. But make sure to choose things that make you feel at peace. For example, a terracotta red vase will be more beneficial than a neon red sofa if the latter gives you the heebie-jeebies!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.