What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 19, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot for September 19, 2024 is here. According to our daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign, Thursday involves themes centered around emotions, ideas, and making money. Some zodiac signs may feel like they must start a new business or change careers.

Others are less likely to make massive shifts due to inner conflicts involving loyalty to coworkers or a goal. Whatever the day brings your way, today's tarot card can provide some insight to aid your intuition. Here's what the cards reveal for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Words matter. Sometimes, a small thing can blow up to a bigger problem. So, today, you will want to be careful about reacting to a tense situation. Be careful to think before you act, Aquarius. Some words can quickly emerge in a heated argument but lead to much damage. Be patient, level-headed, mindful and demure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Are you feeling a little overwhelmed? Tiredness and exhaustion from work can lead to emotional numbness. Rather than continue to push through, let your feelings have a chance to thaw. It's good for you to rest, Taurus, so you can keep in touch with your intuition. Remove obstacles to relaxation for tonight, and do little if possible.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Dismissing a problem will not make it go away. You may not like that something has changed, but that does not mean you should pretend it doesn't affect you. Are you saying something is OK when it's not? Are you letting things slide to avoid an argument? You can find a gentle way to say what needs to be said. It's possible

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The past is behind you. Are you still holding on? Today can be the first day toward living a life of pure healing and happiness. Ask yourself, what might you to heal and move on? When a relationship or situation need to end, it's painful at first, but soon you'll realize why it was a good thing for you in the long run.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You are in control of you. This is an excellent time to take hold of self-control and steer from recklessness. You may also experience people who are quick to speak, potentially burning bridges. But that does not have to be you. When you see a friend doing self-destructive things, you can warn them and protect yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is such a wonderful experience. A good relationship is about being a good match and engaging fruitfully. This tarot card indicates a balanced and wholesome, loving experience. You may not believe your feelings or trust that this is real. Let yourself grow in love, Virgo. When love is real, it's also patient. So you have plenty of time to test the waters!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Friendships are all around you, and this is a wonderful day for enjoying all the closeness your heart can handle among friends. This is a beautiful time to re-establish communication with good people. Form new social habits that are healthy and pure. Practice honesty and transparency.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

How do you want to make more money? You can work hard or smarter, Scorpio. Consider new financial strategies. Should you sell things you don't use? Is investing in assets or a friend's new business idea better? Consider all the things you may find interesting, and aim for activities that would give you joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Do you need a mentor in your life? While you're looking for someone to talk to to guide you, wisdom is just a few clicks away. You may also turn to other educational resources like books or podcasts. Check out YouTube or blogs. You might find something free available to you to help you get started.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Who are your closest friends? You are influenced by the people you allow to be in your life closely. Pick wisely. Aim for quality over quantity. Seek partnerships with people who see the world like you do. Don't be afraid to be by yourself a bit more if that means your friendships are higher quality in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Tough times are here, but that does not mean they must stay. You can work through anything when you both are ready to tackle any obstacles! Be proactive. When you feel like you are taking on too much, don't let it get you down. Transform worry and stress into something positive.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

How are you managing your time and schedule? You may need a new game plan. Write down all the things you want to do. Consider your top obstacles. Then, see what can be delegated to someone else, and what you can scratch off permanently. Soon, you'll feel much more in control of your time and effort. Good luck!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.