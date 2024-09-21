3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success The Week Of September 23 - 29, 2024

This week, three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success in matters of money and career between September 23-29, 2024.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Earth over Mountain (#15). It carries the essence of humility and reveals that success is a matter of perspective. Someone holding the entire world financially hostage may still not believe they are successful deep within, while another may have only enough to enrich their life. Finally, some may believe they are the most successful of them all and have enough heart to help others in need whenever they can.

The cosmos tends to gravitate towards the second kind of individual because they represent the symbol of balance in the core of their being. If you feel called to, do three things this week that align with the above message. It can be making a list of all the things that count as financial success, however big or small. It can be investing some extra cash in a venture you know is sound and will have fruit in the long term or prioritizing your education so you reap a solid harvest later. You can be as creative here as you please!

1. Rat

Rat, your financial luck will be really strong this week. So make sure you are not distracted by drama or toxic habits or patterns in your surroundings. They may get in the way of you making the most of good energy here for you.

Those who are active in areas related to entertainment and enjoyment will be wildly successful this week. If you feel any creative or financial blocks, working with nature in some capacity will unblock you. You can do this by placing flowers on your spiritual altar, gardening, or decorating your backyard with rocks and pebbles. Gravitate towards positive colors.

Positive affirmation for success: “I am capable; I am strong. I make the best decisions for my life and trust my instincts. I am a creative butterfly.”

2. Rabbit

Rabbit, you will experience good financial success this week when you speak up and communicate well. So don't let your fears hold you back. Your heart will lead you true if you let it.

Rabbit zodiac signs in industries or arenas related to bodywork, be it massage therapy, physiotherapy, or healthcare, will have more success than usual at this time. So will people who busk for a living or put on elaborate costumes to create spectacles on stage, in theme parks, or even in communal areas.

Any financial blocks you experience are directly related to your friendships. If you know you have a toxic friend (or friends), now's the time to acknowledge the red flags and remove yourself from this influence. Such situations are more insidious than they appear on the surface.

Positive affirmation for success: “I will not let fears hold me back. I believe in myself. I can do this!”

3. Dragon

Dragon, your financial success this week is directly tied to how much water you drink and how healthy your body is. So pay attention to your diet plan and your body's needs. Working out in the gym, swimming, doing sports, and being active in general will have a direct impact too, even if the connection is not clear.

This week, Dragons who work with heavy machinery will have really good financial luck, including handymen/women, plumbers, electricians, and other related professions. If you are building up your yard, you will indirectly bring positive energy to your finances, too.

Work with earth energy in feng shui, such as earthy tones in your outfits, home decor, or workspace, to help you unblock yourself. Or place stones and terracotta sculptures in areas you spend the most time in.

Positive affirmation for success: “I am a Dragon, I fly high. But I acknowledge the sources of my strength and the earth that bore me. My soul is technicolor!”

