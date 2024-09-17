What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 18, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for September 18, 2024, with a special message for each zodiac sign. Now that the Full Moon in Pisces is over, we are ready to let go and clean the cosmic slate of anything that stops us from our dreams. Our tarot card spread for each zodiac sign reveals a consistent theme: fear of change.

What changes do you need to make in your life? Do they involve your career, a relationship or a private situation? Our tarot card for your sign is here to help. Let's see what's in store for Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Emperor

This is a beautiful time to see the impact of your actions. Your actions go beyond surface level — they aren’t as simple as just working out or choosing to read a book — they can represent your choices to greater things, like the life you want to live and any commitment you've made to yourself. Keep them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

What are you running away from? Your method to overcome fear may need to change. Today, talk through conflict. Let people know you'd like to partner in removing barriers to communication. Do you desire more transparency? Ask questions. Explore the “what-ifs.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

What's changed? Change is a part of life, but it can be disruptive. The question you shall ask yourself today is: Success is not guaranteed, but if you don’t try, how much more are you forfeiting when you keep things the way they are? Measure the cost of playing it safe, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You bring out the best in others. What you externally receive from people is an outpouring of what is within them, Cancer. It is the simple law of inputs and outputs; what you put in affects what you get back in return. When possible, give love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Understanding people can help you cultivate compassion and understanding, seeing beyond the simple behaviors of others and realizing how they might reveal deeper troubles within them.

If they are being mean or judgmental to you, it may reveal their internal voice or fears, being projected onto you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Rushing toward a goal is exciting, but don't get so caught up in the moment you lose sight of everything else. If you find yourself acting in a way that doesn’t align with what you’d like, pause. Don't move so quickly that you fall behind later. Being alert and intention can spare you much waste in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Envision who you want to be, Libra, and show up as them. Reaching your goals becomes much easier when you clearly identify what they are and how they can be acted out each day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are where you are meant to be. This is a lovely day to celebrate how far you have come and continue to grow. Notice the little wins, Scorpio, and know you are improving daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Your presence is a gift to those around you, Sagittarius This is a beautiful time to continue being you and knowing by doing so, the right people will come to you. Additionally, pour into your relationships and lead with optimism.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Look at how talented you are. When you get anxious and repeat a scenario repeatedly in your mind, zoom out. Envision yourself doing something bigger than you have in the past.

A small advancement can restore joy and bring new zest for life. Create new energy to release some of the daily strain in life that's overly grounded and too repetitive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Put your feet in the grass, get outside or connect to a higher power. Remember that everything in life works out for a higher purpose, Aquarius.

The outcome will stay the same whether you let your heart be at peace or worry. Do your best to let your heart and mind rest, and trust that this moment is here to teach you how to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Plant yourself where you will bloom. Pisces, are you being hard on yourself? It's so easy to self-criticize when work isn't going as fast as you'd like. Savor the relationships in your life.

Celebrate the small wins. Even when you think you're not making progress due to waiting, stillness can teach you patience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.