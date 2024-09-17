Love Horoscopes Improve For Each Zodiac Sign On September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, we see love horoscopes improve for each zodiac sign in a big way. Mercury in Virgo clashes with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, triggering your desire for change or even to be able to see the truth of your relationship.

Saturn in Pisces shows you where your work exists, and in retrograde, you will see the results of past decisions and feel as if manifesting the love of your dreams is more challenging.

Advertisement

Mercury will create a friction point with retrograde Saturn in Pisces today, the same zodiac sign as the Lunar Eclipse. It means you may feel triggered by a lack of change or even news that you are further from your destiny than you had hoped.

In such moments, it’s important to remember that today is just a day and that the purpose is to help you understand what you desire to feel more empowered to choose your destiny rather than becoming a victim.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What each zodiac sign's love horoscope has in store on September 18, 2024.

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It will not always be easy to dive into your healing, or even begin to honor your intuition, Aries. But when there are challenges, or an action feels out of the norm, that is how you know it is your path.

Take the time to put in the work to heal from your past so that you can see the future more clearly. This will allow you to choose the life and love that has always been meant for you.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may get stuck in a downward spiral today, Taurus, about all that you have not chosen or left undone. But these thoughts aren’t to deter you from moving ahead, but to see precisely where you need to put your energy.

You can have whatever you wish, but first, you must acknowledge the romantic decisions you may regret to feel confident in choosing a different path.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is nothing wrong with putting yourself first, dear Gemini, but you must ensure you aren’t forgetting your partner in your dreams. As much as you may be more focused on your career and professional success now, it would be best if you also allowed yourself to shift gears and learn to treat your partner as someone you want to spend your life with.

Yes, it may take some changes in priorities, or even boundaries with your time, but it is a choice that will bring profound rewards to your relationship.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You will never fully be able to ignore the call of your soul, sweet Cancer. No matter how much you may talk yourself into choosing a particular path or even tell yourself that having a new beginning is impossible, it will never quiet your soul's longings.

You are feeling the way you are for a reason: You are at a crossroads in your life and relationship. The only way to move through this phase is to start listening to where you are being called.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The process of transformation is made up of many layers, Leo. Each layer of the transformation phase is different, so it won’t always be easy, nor will there be instant gratification or rewards.

Right now, it would be best to trust yourself in craving a deeply connected relationship and a life that feels on purpose. Approach each moment as committed as possible, never giving up on what you know is meant for you, as the universe may be testing your commitment to your dreams.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love might feel heavier than normal, dear Virgo, but you must not let its weight get to you. Dramatic shifts are coming to your relationship, and the truth is, you may be working through one at this moment. But this is a path you can’t avoid, so it’s better to hold space for it than try to ignore or force a particular outcome.

As long as you remain committed to speaking your truth, you will continue to move through this, but you must also become comfortable with the fact that the universe’s plans are quite different from yours.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you know what you need to focus on doesn’t mean it’s always easy, Libra. At this point in your journey, you are being asked to choose yourself and whatever else that entails. Yet, there will be challenges today, whether it’s a relationship or simply having time to devote to your romantic pursuits.

No matter what else seems to be surfacing, remember that you have the power to determine your life and that it begins with you choosing yourself in every moment.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may feel like everything you want is only getting further away today, Scorpio, but take heart in what the energy is trying to show you. In this moment, the love and even life that you genuinely desire is being revealed to you.

Rather than accepting defeat, seeing this as an opportunity to make any changes and redirect your energy is important. This time in your life begins with you prioritizing your happiness and what you want from love, when you can do that, you can finally start making progress.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because it seems like your plans aren’t going to come to fruition after all doesn’t mean that all is lost, Sagittarius. A significant shift within your relationship or family today will cause you to feel or even wonder about your entire life’s purpose.

But in all of this the universe is working in your favor, you need to be willing to envision a new dream, so that you can realize just how much love is meant for you.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While it might seem that a particular option has been taken off the table today, dear Capricorn, it doesn’t mean it is gone forever. Often, the universe will require you to put in the work for what you say you want; in this case, it all comes down to how you communicate.

Try approaching this matter in your relationship differently and doing the opposite of what you have always done. The best way to get a different result is to change how you react to a situation.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You should never feel as if you must prove your self-worth in a relationship, sweet Aquarius. There is a difference between advocating for what you deserve versus continually fighting for what it is your worth. Today may feel more like a fight, but it doesn’t have to.

Be more direct with your words. Simply state what you need, and then take a step back to see how your partner responds. You may end up being pleasantly surprised, but you need to give your partner a bit of space to see the situation clearly.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When everything feels hard, the universe often prepares you for an upgrade, Pisces. This means, in your case, that you will be going through a transformation of the self, but at the same time, you are also being asked to be more committed to your dreams.

This dedication to manifesting a healthy romantic relationship will be the catalyst for the personal growth you seek. You have to remember that not everything needs to be perfect before you take that leap of faith or choose to let your partner in; sometimes, it’s just realizing that the best way to grow is through love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.