Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 18, 2024 — The Sun Opposes Saturn

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday is here with an astrology forecast during the final days of Virgo season. What's in store for your career, friendships, and personal goals? Let's find out.

On Wednesday, Mercury in Virgo is tensely opposed to Saturn in Pisces. You’re able to ground your big-picture ideas into a solid plan and roadmap. Break down your goals into micro-steps, and you’ll soon see it’s more seamlessly achievable than you may think.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for September 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a great time to understand how you're emotionally embedded in unhealthy habits and patterns. You may feel as though a smoke screen has been lifted, and you can see the root of how these patterns are rooted in the past.

You have the power to free yourself from the past and create new habits that support your progress toward your future visions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Express how you feel through creativity, stillness, or exploring different landscapes. If you’ve been finding it tricky to accept change lately, this transit will help you see the wonder in life's impermanence.

You may ask yourself, “What are three things that you’re most grateful for?” or “What recent experiences can you come to accept without trying to control or change the circumstances?” or “How can you trust in life to surrender rigid or fixed expectations of the outcomes?”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may feel you have the courage to commit to your goals wholeheartedly. You have the energy to dedicate your time to fulfilling your goals, as you know what it takes to get to your desired destination.

This is a good time to consider how your small, everyday goals can support your vision. As long as you don’t overthink your steps and create unrealistic expectations, you’ll enjoy the journey of your own life with more ease and openness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may feel like you can create more opportunities for yourself. You don’t have to wait for an opportunity to come to you, as your destiny is in your hands.

This is a great time to maximize what your heart is called to while letting go of old solutions to discover new ones that could bring revolutionary change to existing challenges.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a good time to lean into your rituals that make you feel nourished and held. You may also find it harder to put your feelings into words or distinguish your emotions.

The emotional spectrum is complex, nuanced, and often tricky to grasp. However, when we allow ourselves to feel whatever comes up to the surface and welcome its depths, we can see the story being painted right before our eyes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an incredible time to work on any mindset complexes you might have. You may be more critical of yourself and your capabilities, but it’s important to remember that you aren’t a victim.

Create a healthy space between who you are and your actions. Your actions don’t define your identity; however, our actions show us what values and unconscious behaviors need to be adjusted.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great time to understand how you can streamline your work with simplicity and ease. We all have our own systems that support us in meeting our personal goals. For example, how someone plans their daily tasks and goals may differ from how you do it.

You may ask yourself, “What time of the day do I work most effectively?” or “How can I create an environment that supports me to work most optimally?” or “When I lose enthusiasm to move towards my goals, what would my future self tell me?”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a great time to co-create with others who share your vision. However, you must know what you desire and have mastered your process before you bring anyone on board or contribute to other people's goals.

You can refine your skills in a new way by immersing yourself in your community, as you’re apt to learn from others during this time. How can you contribute to the goals of others while staying true to your desires and maintaining your integrity?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Define what an adventure means for you, and what you want to feel. Embarking on an adventure doesn’t mean you have to travel far; you can have an adventure right where you are.

Engage your senses, look at your environment in a new way, and play with the wonders you see. Think about your current environment. How can you view it with fresh eyes and engage your senses to discover new wonders?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a great time to reflect on the past and write down which changes were the most life-defining. You will see that you have the power and strength to adapt to each experience.

Additionally, if you feel like you’ve been going through a lot of changes recently, this is a good time to embrace practices that call out to your core self, as this can help you keep your feet on the ground. During significant change, what personal strengths or resources have you relied on the most?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are the architect of your life, and you can co-create how you wish to feel and how you want to shape and direct your experiences.

Create it in your heart and mind, and start building it by making incremental practical steps towards your vision. This is a good time to think about how your truest desires propel you towards your mission, no matter how big or small they may be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Instead of over-criticizing yourself, reflect on what thoughts and experiences reinforce your limiting beliefs. This sobering process can allow you to see the reality of your experiences and take concrete steps to close deep-seated wounds.

What realities about your experiences have become clearer during this reflective period? How do these new insights change your perspective on past experiences and current challenges?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.