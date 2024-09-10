Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 11 — Big Effects From The First Quarter Moon

As the First Quarter Moon peaks on Wednesday, September 11, each zodiac sign's love horoscope provides an infusion of hope, clarity, and the ability to sort out the lessons from your desires. The Moon in Sagittarius invites you to embrace more of the journey and explore the deeper meaning behind all that you encounter so that no matter what a specific day might bring, you never give up on a love that can last forever.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 11, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in new beginnings, Aries. No matter what has occurred along this particular path for you, you must never lose hope in being able to start over.

This does not just mean attracting a new love or continuing to progress a certain connection. You are also being guided to focus on a new beginning within yourself. Let go of what the past has brought, and instead set your heart on the future.

Taurus

Change is always possible, dear Taurus. No matter how slowly it seems to progress, nothing is impossible. Try to remember this as you interact with your partner today. Just as you are not who you used to be, neither are they. Approach this connection while giving space for growth.

Gemini

Breathe into the new spaces of your understanding, Gemini. You have unknowingly been developing a new way of approaching love, where it’s not just about the grand gestures but the simple presence that your partner can bring to your life.

Today is all about seeing how everything is connected, and that you may actually be in the very relationship you’ve always craved. Just be sure to share any new goals or dreams with your partner so you can keep manifesting a love that is both magical and serene.

Cancer

You have to start protecting your inner world, Cancer. This doesn’t mean pushing away meaningful love, but you do need to ensure you have the boundaries in place to honor yourself.

You may need to have a serious conversation with your partner today about the current space you are in. Boundaries are a part of love, and by speaking on what you need you will improve this relationship and the one you have with yourself.

Leo

You may be reflecting on what commitment or marriage means to you, dear Leo. This may also prove to be an essential point in getting over past heartbreak or even freeing yourself from fears of commitment. Embrace the journey with optimism. Trust in deeper love lessons as clarity guides your heart toward lasting romance.

Virgo

Let this serve as a new beginning in your romantic life, sweet Virgo. As much as it seems life has been moving fairly quickly lately, you are now being urged to reflect more on the meaning of recent events.

Take some time at home today to ground yourself into this beautiful life you have created. This feeling of appreciation and being in the moment will allow you to have greater faith in continuing this process as you bring greater balance to your relationship and life.

Libra

While it may feel as if your mind is racing today, Libra, each thought serves a higher purpose. You are meant to take a new and exciting path in your life, branch out from your comfort zone, and follow your dreams with greater dedication.

But to do that and ensure that you have the right person by your side, you will need to communicate and gain more clarity on the relationship. Try to organize your thoughts and allow yourself to approach a conversation ready to explore the truth.

Scorpio

It’s important to take some time to reflect on your inner belief system, dear Scorpio. There is a difference between your logical mind and what your emotional body believes.

While you have been dedicating so much time to making sure you’re making relationship choices that align with your worthiness, you might want to check in with your emotional body. Worthiness is a feeling that needs to be embodied, and when it is, you won’t have to question your decisions so much because you will be able to feel what is right for you.

Sagittarius

Take some time to be honest with yourself about what you really want, Sagittarius. It seems that you may have been talking yourself into taking a particular path or letting your romantic partner decide your direction.

While this has been coming from a place of love, if it’s not part of your truth, then it will forever feel like a challenge. You might not be as far off from your destiny as it has been feeling, but you do need to acknowledge your own truth in order to be able to change matters.

Capricorn

You may have unexpected feelings surface today, dear Capricorn, but it is all part of helping you continue embracing your intuition and inner self. As much as you try to stay practical and levelheaded when it comes to romance, you might feel yourself getting swept away by love.

Instead of pushing away these feelings, embrace them. Being comfortable with your emotions is a big part of this process so that you can continue building your relationships.

Aquarius

If you want to change the dynamics of your relationship, Aquarius, then it is on you to do it. There is nothing genuinely wrong, but it feels like you are craving a deeper connection. This is a natural progression of love, but for you, it also represents building the foundation for a stable and healthy relationship.

Take charge and consciously invite your partner into your life more, whether it’s seeing you when you’re not feeling perfect or including them in more events with family and friends — you are ready for this new chapter.

Pisces

Before you go about making any big decisions, reflect on what your romantic goals are, sweet Pisces. While you always have to leave room for growth or changes in plans, you do need to gain some more clarity on what you’re actually looking for at this moment.

Even if you’re in a relationship, you need to become aware of what you have the space for. Knowing your own desires and availability for love can help you foster an honest relationship in which you will never need to sacrifice what matters most.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.