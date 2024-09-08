The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 9, 2024 is influenced by the energy of Mercury square Uranus. Monday's collective tarot card is The Sun, a positive and happy card for the start of the week.

The Sun is positive, no matter if it's in the upright or reversed position. It means that whatever happens today, we can make it work out in our favor. This tarot card brings good news to us on a day when astrology forecasts a bit of intense energy.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seven of Pentacles

It's OK to take your PTO from work, and it's also alright to rest at the end of a long work week. While you may feel pangs of guilt thinking about all the tasks you've left until tomorrow, there will be plenty of time to catch up in the future.

Today is for admiring the things you have accomplished. Remind yourself that you are more than your last win, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Justice

You may hear someone say how unfair life is to them, and it may hurt your heart to think of this as true. There are situations you can't fix, even if you want to. Today, do what is in your power to improve another person's life, but also understand that some lessons can only be learned through hardships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Five of Cups

There is a time for joy, and there is a time for sadness. This tarot card lets you feel your emotions — let the tears fall. When was the last time you had a good, hard cry, Gemini? Even if life is going great, a nice heart-tugging film or a story with a deep plot and thick themes can help you connect with that bittersweet, tender side of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ace of Cups

A new love is on the horizon, and if you're already in a committed relationship, this could mean that your partner falls in love with you all over again. It's beautiful to think that love is romantically coming back into your life.

Enjoy all the beautiful aspects of romance, like holding hands, telling each other secrets, and doing things that make you and your partner feel cared for and special.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Page of Cups

The muse returns, Leo. The creative inspiration you have long desired is on the way.

Have you recently gone through a creative doubt or felt your imagination is not what it used to be? The universe sends you positive energy in the form of a person who will motivate you. They may not be anyone you are friends with, but their presence or something that's said sparks genius in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eight of Wands

There are a lot of moving parts you need to navigate during this window of time. In fact, you may be extra busy with work, projects, school, children, or other forms of responsibilities.

You may find it hard to stay on top of your schedule without a careful plan in place. Don't wing it or keep your to-dos in your mind. Instead, write it down. Keep a tight calendar and schedule close by for reference.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Two of Pentacles

Money makes the world go around and helps you keep the lights on and bills paid. Today, your focus is on finances. If you're looking for a side gig or some way to make ends meet, don't be afraid to put your feelers out to see who may be hiring in your community.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Judgement

Keep certain opinions to yourself today, even if you feel like you have a right to voice them. There may be a chance you'll change your mind after some careful thought. Wait. It's important to remain patient and not jump to conclusions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ten of Pentacles

Get ready to feel fairly satisfied with yourself this week. You might finish an important project and not want to do anything else for a period of time. You are at a place where you embrace and enjoy the beautiful of the pause. Today, not adding anything else on your plate is a delight for you to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Tower

Sudden changes can throw you off guard and cause you to be reactive. You may not even notice you're doing something impulsively.

Stay aware of your choices and actions. Don't be afraid not to speak if you are angry or upset. Instead, let the wisdom of silence help you avoid conflict during a tough time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Eight of Cups

No one likes to walk away from something they once wanted. You've invested a lot of time and energy (perhaps money, too) in a person or situation. So, saying goodbye may feel like you've wasted time and precious resources.

However, leaving a problem you don't want to continue is better. Why lose more than what you've already experienced? Take the lessons and move on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Three of Wands

You will get a sweet reward, Pisces, when you do things and do not give up. You have been relentlessly working on your career and family matters without ever wavering. You may feel like quitting at times, but you won't stop until you have accomplished the goals you've set out for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.