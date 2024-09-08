Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 9 Feel The Effects Of Mercury Re-Entering Virgo

Mercury's entering Virgo affects love horoscopes on Monday, September 9, as the planet of communication continues its journey forward after its August retrograde period. Mercury first entered Virgo on July 25 before stationing retrograde on August 4 and then transitioning into Leo on August 14. Since then, you have learned more about yourself and how to approach love with greater balance. Now that Mercury is re-entering Virgo, you will finally receive clarity or closure, allowing you to feel more confident moving into your romantic future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What love horoscopes have in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 9, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may feel certain issues connected to your mental well-being resurface today, Aries. But this isn’t to make you doubt your decisions or throw you off the path you’ve chosen. Instead, you are being directed to start communicating more effectively, both in what you need and what you’ve been going through.

Talk to your partner about your recent challenges to instill greater trust, which will let romance once again bloom in your relationship.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is an important matter that must be discussed today, dear Virgo. This may surface in terms of the future of a specific connection or in an existing relationship.

Before you go making any big decisions, it’s important to reflect on what you’ve learned about balance in your life. You may have to choose between compromising and losing the love of your life. Don’t try to avoid any conversations as it will only make things worse. Instead, simply create a space where both you and your partner can feel fully heard.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There might be continuing conversations about your future today, dear Gemini. While you may be preparing for or discussing expanding your family, this important conversation could also show up regarding where you call home.

As you feel more confident in approaching love with the idea of enjoying the journey more, you should allow yourself to embrace this conversation and see where it takes you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to make sure that you are being fully transparent in your relationships, dear Cancer. Instead of worrying about how you say something, it’s more influential to actually say it.

When you are with the right person, you won’t have to spend time creating the perfect delivery but instead, you will simply be able to express your truth when it arises. Let go of complicating matters and speak up about what is bothering you.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

In order to continue building your romantic future, Leo, you must make sure that you are focusing on what really matters to you. There may have been some recent arguments over finances or certain choices your partner has made for their life and career.

Instead of seeing this as something that jeopardizes your life, try to not take it so personally, and focus on supporting your partner instead. It doesn’t mean there won’t be other compromises in the future, but you must not lose focus on your love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s understandable why you get in your head at times, Virgo, but that doesn’t mean you can avoid sharing your thoughts and feelings with your partner. Especially in times of change, you often need time to process your feelings and sort out your thoughts.

Today, choose to share the feelings you've been experiencing with your partner, even if it means admitting to having a change of mind. The longer you try to keep this to yourself, the harder it will be to find a solution that satisfies both you and your partner.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything you feel serves a greater purpose, dear Libra, even if those feelings don't always feel welcome. Give yourself some space today to journal and go deeper into what you have realized about your relationship and the future you once dreamed of.

You may have recently become aware that a specific connection is more lesson-based than what can last forever, but the time has come for you to start sharing this new truth so you can remember you are worthy of healthy love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to be more open to healing conversations today, dear Scorpio. While you are an incredibly deep water sign, it can often be challenging for you to approach conversations in which you feel like you might need to swallow your pride or take accountability.

Remember that doing so doesn't only benefit your relationship, but all of the connections in your life. You are feeling clear enough to mean what you say and say what you mean, and there is no time like the present to bring closure to matters of the past.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do your best today to not become distracted by the outside world, Sagittarius. In this current chapter where so much is occurring in your career and relationship, you are being urged to tap more into your authenticity. By doing so, you will be able to practice better boundaries with your relationship and not become distracted by work or a colleague. Each decision must be made from your truth, and as long as you do that, your heart should always feel at peace.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You might find that an opportunity you turned down resurfaces today, dear Capricorn. But it may not necessarily arrive with excitement, as you have already begun embracing a new plan in your life.

This opportunity may be about a new love or a new beginning in your relationship and may even involve travel. While this might feel like an interruption to what you have planned, it’s important to seize it, as it is all about bringing more love and abundance into your life.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s okay to take your time in making any big decisions in your romantic life, Aquarius, but you still do need to show up for the process. You were triggered recently by conversations involving your future, likely along the lines of moving in or sharing space to create more domestic intimacy.

You’ve had time to process the trigger and talk with your partner, but now it seems this conversation resurfaces. Be ready to show up for it. Know what you want, but also be aware of what you’re willing to compromise on so you can step into this new space of commitment in your relationship.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Part of approaching love with a healthier mindset may also involve knowing when you give a second chance, Pisces. This isn’t about a toxic ex returning, but it may involve learning more about what actually goes into creating a healthy long-term relationship.

Be ready to openly discuss your feelings with vulnerability, but also try not to let any past hurt dictate your decisions. Realize no one is perfect, but effort and desire go a long way, and it may be appropriate for a second chance, especially in a relationship that has so many green flags.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.