What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 8, Per A Tarot Card Reader

This Sunday, we are encouraged to explore our deepest desires and dreams by matching today's tarot reading with our daily astrology. Today, the Moon takes us deep into the soul, where we uncover hidden dreams, hopes and fears. The Moon will be in the sign of Scorpio, so it's the perfect time to research topics we want to learn more about. We can uncover hidden truths and bring them to the light for healing and personal growth.

The Sun remains in Virgo, which makes this a great time to work on self-development. Virgo's energy enhances our ability to tend to the details and organize our lives sensibly and pragmatically. What area of your life should you focus on this Sunday? Let's consult the tarot card deck to find out.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You're doing a great job, Aries. This month, set a big goal that takes time to reach. Put in the hard work and know that anything worthwhile is worth waiting for. For the right cause, you can be patient. Be extra cautious with how you invest your time. Don't be easily discouraged when the journey seems long.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

See things from both sides. Fairness has a subjective quality to it today. You may disagree with another person's point of view, but that does not make their opinion wrong. Seek compromise when possible. You may find it necessary to negotiate a little more than usual today until a conflict gets resolved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Win some, and sometimes you lose some. Today, a situation out of your control may feel like a setback; however, a loss may be a blessing in disguise. What you don't understand now will become clearer in the future. Count your blessings, including moments when you wish a person or situation were different, no matter what the day brings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Listen to your emotions. Your intuition is sharp. If you feel unsure about a decision, be still and allow silence to tune your ear to your inner voice. Guidance and knowledge will come to you in moments when you detach from a busy schedule and allow yourself peace and silence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good things are coming your way, Leo. There's a sense of optimism in your heart, and when you feel that life is bringing you positive energy, it's good to capture the moment and make the most of it. Listen to your favorite feel-good music. See the bright side of every situation. What your mind believes your world can conceive.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Stay mentally sharp and alert. This tarot card warns that a sudden change in circumstances requires you to be on top of your A-game. You may have to make a quick decision without much time to think. Avoid substances or food that hinder mental clarity. Try not to allow fear to distract you or trap you in a cycle of indecision.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Be confident in yourself and your capabilities. You may need a gentle reminder that you are talented and full of potential but also put in the work necessary to get results. There is no substitute for consistent effort. If you procrastinate a little bit, pick back up where you started. Finish this day strong.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Sometimes, your success is never made public, but anticipate some recognition from others this week. You may be praised by a boss in front of your coworkers or a partner may compliment you to their friends. Envision yourself receiving value in exchange for the value you give to others. You can attract what you need this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

If you want to make more money, then search for opportunities to do so. This is the perfect time to look for a better job, gig or side work. If you have a business but have kept your rate the same for a long time, test the market to see if you can give yourself a pay raise. Money can be found if you search for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly, but being busy does not mean increased productivity. Be careful today regarding how you manage your time and schedule. Don't fill the day with things that absorb your time and resources but give you very little in return on your investment. Measure your activities. Ask yourself if what you're doing is worth the effort.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Be kind. Today, your sensitivity toward others is activated, allowing you to nurture and love people at a high level. You can give without strings. Participating in charity work or giving a financial gift to a non-profit organization you know is a struggle.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Plan for the future. Do research into trends. Listen to podcasts and read books about what the world could be like in the next ten years. Don't be limited by what you see now. Allow your imagination to tap into the vibe of the higher mind and the collective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.