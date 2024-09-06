Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 7, 2024 — The Sun Opposes Saturn

Today's horoscope has a magical energy associated with it for all zodiac signs. The Sun in Virgo is opposite the planet of structure and discipline, Saturn in Pisces. This is a wonderful time to bring your visionary ideas into tangible form. Whether that looks like making art or restructuring your routine to allow yourself to sink into the spaciousness of your creativity, it's about merging the practical with the magic of artistry. At the same time, you may find your mood to be more melancholy unless you take the time for some physical activity, even if it's just a relaxing walk. Now let's delve into what Saturday's horoscope specifically has in store for every zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for September 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Charge up your batteries, as it’s time to let loose and shake off any excessive anti-self-belief philosophies. The impossible is a figment of the imagination. Take a long, hard think about what side of your dreams you want to be on: the one with a winning mindset or the one with a losing one.

When was the last time you allowed yourself to completely relax and have fun? Reflect on what you did and how it made you feel. How can you create more opportunities for these moments in your life?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Treat your mind, body, and soul with loving kindness, and it’ll kiss away any seeping wounds of invisible emotional ailments. The only tonic you need is a non-diluted dose of self-acceptance, particularly around your creative gifts.

Imagine your ideal self who fully accepts and loves their creative gifts. How does this version of you act, feel, and express themselves? Write about the steps you can take to become this person.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’ve been handed the task of playing a game of Tetris with your foundations. You’ll get to see which pieces are clicking into place and which blocks need to be reshaped for extra inner stability.

What are the key foundations of your life (e.g., relationships, career, health, personal values)? Evaluate how well each of these foundations currently supports you and identify any areas that need reshaping for better stability.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you’ve been categorizing the world in neat black-and-white boxes, you could be missing out on some pivotal insights. When you place limitations on the world, you rub off unique possibilities. Reflect on a time when you viewed a situation or person in a black-and-white manner. How might seeing it in shades of gray have offered you more possibilities or insights?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Filter out any external projections that simply aren’t yours to own. If you’ve been over-questioning yourself recently, dissect what has been contaminating your mental landscape. Think of a time when you felt overwhelmed by others' expectations or judgments. How did you reclaim your sense of self? What wholesome ways can you use in the future to protect your mental and emotional space?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Cool off the toxins to iron out a few chinks in your armor. Sometimes the inner critic is the enemy that needs to be defeated. The call is coming from inside the house. How do you differentiate between real external threats and those created by your own mind? Write about experiences where you realized the threat was internal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

How long have you been sitting at the back of the class? Your insights are worth more than all the emeralds and pearls in the ocean. There’s a time and a place for everything, and being a wallflower isn’t one of them. How can you discern the right time and place to share your insights and ideas? Timing is everything, but it’s also essential that we step into our voice when the opportunity calls for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When was the last time you vocalized your needs within your kinship circles? When you set the record straight, you can have your very own starry-eyed reconciliation, Romy and Michele moment. Try this visualization technique: Imagine a scenario where you have a heartfelt reconciliation with someone close to you. What would that conversation look like, and how would it feel?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Remember, the road to success is rarely ever a linear journey, and it’ll take more than a viral moment to secure your Hollywood star of fame. The climb may be high, but the feat is worth it. Success should be defined not by external praise but by your own standards and definitions. How can you set and maintain your own standards of success? Think about the importance of staying true to your values and aspirations in the pursuit of your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you’ve been investing in your inner life, you can now gain some public rewards. Inner work will eventually be revealed to the world, as the changes in your approach to your work life and relationships are clear examples of the alchemical work you’ve done over the recent months. What aspects of your inner growth or personal development have you been investing in recently? How can you begin to showcase these improvements in your public or professional life?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Anything that has been patched up with a temporary fix may come undone. Whatever you’ve been pushing down will rise to the surface for you to reconcile the past with your present. Your future depends on it. Is there room for you to move from temporary fixes to more sustainable, long-term solutions? What approaches or actions can you implement to ensure that you’re addressing underlying issues effectively?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

To push the needle forward, you need a counsel of sound, wizardly advisors to help you coordinate the key points on the map. This isn’t a time to rely on your illusionary visions. Remember, you don’t always have to rely on your own sense of vision. How can you balance your own vision with the insights and advice from others? What strategies can you use to integrate external guidance while staying true to your own goals and values?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.