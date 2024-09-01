One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 2, 2024

Thanks to the New Moon in Virgo, themes of self-care, health and wellness will take center stage starting September 2, 2024. New Moons symbolize fresh starts and cosmic downloads of information where we internalize and learn from our life experiences. With the Sun in Virgo, tend to the details. Get organized. Declutter your space and catch up on whatever you need to do to practice wellness and self-care,.

See what your zodiac sign's daily horoscope has in store for you on September 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Growing pains happen when you are adulting; sometimes, you must learn a lesson twice before it sticks. Today, you may go through a transition where you no longer fit in with a familiar situation, but you're also not ready to take on a new role. This awkward middle stage can feel unnecessary. However, things require time to complete. Be patient. Soon, you'll understand why you must go through this process.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Cheating breaks trust, and it hurts deeply when you feel like your partner or friend hid something important from you. You might be willing to give them a chance to restore the relationship, but that won't mean you don't feel angry or hurt. It's not good to pretend your emotions don't matter, so be real about where you are. It takes one person to break a bond, and two honest individuals will bring it back together again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

A team effort can be complicated to organize, but once you have the various details in order, you may save more time. Delegate as much as you can. Let others take ownership. Let the best person for each job lead in their role. Your project will finish much faster when you release control and let the process begin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Are you ready to get back into the dating game again? Even if you're already in a long-term relationship, dating is an activity to keep alive. You should enjoy time alone with your partner or love interest to keep things interesting. Get to know one another. What areas of your partnership still seem mysterious or foreign? How might you find common ground so you can enjoy learning about one another more?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Life can become super busy with political banter on social media. Is it better for you to unplug before going to bed? Should you discuss your position with others? You may have to ask yourself some tough questions to decide how you want to handle election year. With the holiday coming up and people wanting to express themselves more, it's good to know where you boundaries are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings spark action. Strong emotions are not to be ignored. Instead, let them stir curiosity. What does your anger mean or why do you feel sad? What do you need to do to help positively process your emotions?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Today, the temptation to do things you know you should do may arise. You might find it hard to resist the urge to break a promise to yourself or someone else. Think of the long-term consequences. Is it tough for you to get back on track? Do you struggle with guilt when you take a cheat day? Decide if your decision is worth it or if you can buckle down, ride out the temptation until it passes, and not cave in.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your inner voice is a guide to all things unseen and unknown. Even if your mind has no experience with a situation, person or situation, your heart can tell right from wrong long before the evidence shows up. When you feel unsure about what to do today, listen to your inner voice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What do you believe about yourself, life or others? Testing your beliefs may feel contradictory, but it's a good practice. Don't be afraid to challenge your thoughts or ideas. Questioning why is an intelligent practice and gives you a chance to strengthen your understanding or realize you need to change and improve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Plan to succeed. When you want to accomplish a big goal, it's best to have a road map to follow. Why wing it when you can put energy into creating a path that saves you time, uses resources wisely and prevents mistakes? You may need to revisit your plan daily to make adjustments, but even this provides you a chance to learn from your past mistakes and hopefully avoid future unnecessary ones.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Do you fear self-sabotage? Sometimes, lack of self-confidence can feel like a creative block, and you may not know you lack motivation. When you know you should be doing something but are procrastinating instead, ask yourself what's stopping you. Push through.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Are you worried about the future? Money will come to you soon, Pisces. Finances can be tight right now, but your hard work is preparing to pay off. Stay positive, and don't give up. Difficult days soon will become past lessons and stepping stones to a great future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.