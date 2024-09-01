How The New Moon Improves Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On September 2, 2024

A New Moon is always a time for new beginnings, so it carries an energy of hope and excitement as you can set an intention for the future. The New Moon on Monday, September 2, asks you to focus on what you can do to embrace greater healthiness and conscientiousness.

This New Moon is unique because it signifies the beginning of the Pisces Virgo Eclipse Season. The first Pisces Lunar Eclipse is just a few weeks away on September 17; it begins with the New Moon in Virgo. Instead of getting carried away by big dreams for love, lean into how you can show up better for yourself today.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 2, 2024:

Aries

If you haven’t seen the signs yet, dear Aries, you are being urged to focus on your healthiness to build that genuinely healthy relationship you crave. While matters of love will ask that you show up in a healthier space, aware and open to receive, you may also need to take care of yourself first.

Let this be a new beginning of how you show up for yourself by reflecting on any exercise routines, mediation practices or making that overdue counseling appointment. The more you take care of yourself at this time, the better and healthier relationships you will be able to create.

Taurus

A new beginning in your most committed relationship is arriving, Taurus, but you need to make sure that you are aware of your role in it.

You may have to reflect more on how you have actually been showing up for your partner, not from your perspective but from theirs. While good intentions matter, they don’t mean they can take the place of actually making sure you and your partner are on the same page.

Lean into greater awareness during this time, so there is no space for assumptions in your relationship.

Gemini

You might be thinking of or preparing to expand or start your family, dear Gemini. While this is everything you’ve ever wanted and worked to create, are you celebrating this time before things evolve?

Try to create space not only to enjoy quality time with your partner but also to put in place some ways you can work remotely in the future, as you may discover this new addition to your family changes your career plans.

Cancer

As much as feelings matter, Cancer also touches on the practical details of a life together. You may have to find a greater balance between your emotional self and what you invest energy into creating, especially in terms of any dreams for the future.

Your feelings won’t steer you wrong, but now is the time to start planning for what you want. That also means creating a space to plan with your partner, especially if you see them in your future.

Leo

While this is a time of new beginnings, it is also important not to make any drastic decisions yet, Leo. Your inner foundation is shifting, which means it’s not bringing about changes but what you feel called to pursue and create in your life. While you still have specific dreams for your life and relationship, there seems to be a change in your inner values.

All of this is happening for your highest good, but acknowledge it to learn how to work with it. Be honest with yourself, and don’t be afraid to put in a little work to get what you want.

Virgo

Your romantic relationship should help you become more yourself, Virgo. But that means you also need to be committed to honoring your inner truth and embracing opportunities for self-growth.

If you feel like your relationship is limiting your dreams or self-development, you may need to regain your power and realize that you don’t need to accept this in your life. This doesn’t necessarily mean a break-up is in store, but you do need to be clear about what you need from your partner.

Libra

Your journey is to become a more healed version of yourself, Libra. That also means being able to face the truth of some issues in your life. You may realize that your romantic relationship is more connected to previous patterns in your life than reflective of your healing.

Try to give yourself permission to go into this truth and simply sit with it. While this will lead to conversations and changes, the most important piece right now is finally allowing yourself to discover the key to your healing.

Scorpio

Let yourself prioritize your happiness and joy, dear Scorpio. While this is part of a bigger cycle that will begin in 2025, you can still make the most of the new beginning in your life now. Whether it’s related to a romantic commitment, your circle of friends, or what you envision for yourself, start being more unapologetic about honoring your happiness first. This moment is all that matters, and by focusing on joy, you will finally begin to see significant changes in your favor.

Sagittarius

Balance is a key part of healthiness and love, Sagittarius, but it’s one only you can determine for yourself. There is no rule book on managing your dreams and romantic relationships. Instead, it comes down to listening to yourself and trusting your instincts.

While you will receive an offer for a new beginning, it may take you away from home and that close relationship. If this is a connection you want to keep, then balance will be essential. Otherwise, this may be the universe pointing you in a new and exciting direction.

Capricorn

You are being guided to begin relating to your partner in a more sensitive and empathic way, Capricorn. While this means you will have to be more forthright with your feelings and vulnerable, it’s also about how you set up a life together.

You always tend to be pretty set on the path you want your relationship to take, but right now, you must make more space to listen to your feelings.

Instead of simply telling your partner about plans you should make, lean in and tell them why you feel it’s the right choice. This won’t only help with making your dreams come true but will also benefit your relationship.

Aquarius

You are truly being given a beautiful new beginning in your romantic relationship, Aquarius. This beginning will be all about honoring your inner work, as it will highlight your self-worth and all you’ve been trying to build in your life.

You may have to take a risk or decide more immediately than you had anticipated, but you must allow yourself to say yes. It may also be the perfect time to have a deeper conversation with your partner about exactly what you both dream of for your future so that you can start planning for this new phase in your life.

Pisces

You are entering a new era in your romantic life, Pisces, but it will be contingent upon the self-work that you’ve been enmeshed within. As much as you try not to get swept away by romantic notions anymore, it doesn’t mean love must be all serious.

A new offer of a relationship or commitment will be arriving, but it will ask that you find a healthier balance between being the skeptic and eternal romantic. The more you try to embrace both sides within yourself, the more success you can create in this new beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.