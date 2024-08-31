One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 1, 2024

It's time to embrace change now that Uranus is retrograde in Taurus. Let's see how this affects each zodiac sign's tarot card reading while the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in Leo.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on September 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Stay strong, Aries. It's easy to become persuaded to do something you don't want to do or don't believe in. This tarot card reminds you to be true to yourself. You might second-guess yourself when others seem to have power and strength over you or when the crowd says one thing while you stand alone believing another. Stay authentic.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Think for yourself, Taurus. It's nice to have someone do the research or heavy lifting, but sometimes, you must do the work yourself. Google a question, but don't stop at page one of your search. Delve deeper into a subject. Read and be hypercritical. Study for yourself and let wisdom come through learning.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Look at you, winning at life, Gemini. Many challenges are ahead of you, but with patience, determination, diligence and bravery, you can rise above them all. Don't be afraid of your problems, even if you feel they are impossible to handle.

Don't believe that you have to do everything by yourself. Consider alternatives like asking friends for assistance or advice. You keep moving forward and ahead because you never stop, which may mean leaning on people who love you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Do you want to be rich? This is the time to aim for financial security by creating a new revenue stream. Perhaps it's time to pick up a side gig that puts some cash in your pocket or take up an online hobby like affiliate marketing to generate income writing about what you love. Strategize!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Allow yourself to be happy. It's simple to want, but it may seem difficult due to all your outside responsibilities. Ask yourself if these demands or expectations really need to be fulfilled. Is there a way to separate yourself from what others expect of you and follow your own path?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Do you believe in abundance theory? This tarot card invites you to test the universe by asking for what you want. If you have the smallest amount of belief, that may be enough to help you attract the desires of your heart. See what happens. You won't know until you try.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You can pass tough tests with flying colors, Libra. Love may be complicated today. While you will wish for a simple day with your partner, things may not run according to plan. Time, schedules, and life in general may challenge your relationship. When you know what's coming, remaining calm is much easier. A sense of humor will go a long way.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's a light at the end of all dark tunnels and a light at the end of bright ones you just don't notice as much because you're in the sunshine. For today, remember that no matter what phase of a journey you are on, focus on the purpose. Keep moving forward, and nothing can stop you from reaching your goal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Recognize the source of the conflict. Some leaders misuse their power; others do the right thing with their influence. You may find it hard to follow the directions of a boss or feel like your supervisors don't have your best interest at heart. Rather than take negative leadership personally, do what you know is right and ethically sound.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Aim for compatibility and common ground, and when you start to view a partner, friend or coworker as unlikeable, see if there's a way to bridge the gap with shared interests.

It's easier to like someone you feel thinks the same way or likes the same things you do. Schedule an outing and listen intently. Ask good questions. Sort out your feelings before deciding if your relationship has simply run its course or needs to grow with care and attention.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Are you holding yourself back? Feeling afraid to take a big leap of faith is normal, especially if you've been hurt in the past.

Past experiences teach you to be cautious. However, don't let something that happened yesterday impact your future negatively. You want to be smart and play it safe, but whatever you do, don't play life small. Be brave and go big!

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

How do you handle jealousy? People may wish they had what you have, and it can cause you to feel uncomfortable with the greatness in your life. The truth is that you're working hard to have your blessings.

Be an encourager when you sense others are drawn to your power. There's plenty for all, and you might be the light that points people to find their own level-up journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.