Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 31, 2024 — The Moon Conjuncts Mercury

The Moon spends the day in Leo.

Written on Aug 30, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 31, 2024 Letters-Shmetters, dine from D GraPX, Cheschhh from Getty Images, Panacreative Studio | Canva Pro
Advertisement

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo, and Mercury is finally direct. The Moon will spend the day in Leo. Today, the Moon in Leo is holding hands with Mercury in Leo. Say everything with passion and zest. Make pleasure the medicine of the day.  

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

What’s catching your attention in the work arena right now? To step into your role as a creative leader and front-runner, you’ll need to revisit your origin story to navigate on how to take the throne. Quieten down the noise, and listen to your inner child as you may get some hints on what this looks like in practical terms. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Thrive Under The Energy Of Jupiter In Gemini From May 25, 2024 To June 9, 2025

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

If ever there was a time to be ‘demure, cutesy, and mindful,’ it’s now. Your foundations might be shaken, and though you’ve felt the tremors for a while, the crack may finally appear. What areas of your life or work feel unstable or on the verge of breaking? How have you been sensing these shifts, and what might the appearance of a ‘crack’ symbolize for you?

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs With The Strongest Personalities

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

The more you scrutinize your feelings, the more out of sorts you may feel. Emotions are just stories that want to be acknowledged rather than analyzed. What does it mean to embrace your soft girl era? How could allowing yourself to be more gentle, nurturing, and emotionally present impact your well-being and relationships?

RELATED: 3 'Visionary' Zodiac Signs Whose First Instincts Are Always Right

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

This isn’t a drop in momentum, but a rocket-fuel boost for progress. Get in fighting shape and announce to the world who you are, as anonymity won’t be an option anytime soon. How do you feel about your current progress in your personal or professional life? What signs suggest that this period isn’t a slowdown but rather a preparation for a significant leap forward?

RELATED: Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Common Sense — 'They Always Figure Things Out'

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Clear up your financial hygiene, and check off your life admin tasks to feel lighter. Enjoy the process of building new structures—the payoff will be infinitely rewarding, leaving you more time to gallivant across the city. What aspects of your financial life could use some attention or improvement? How would clearing up your financial hygiene help you feel more secure and empowered in your daily life?

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Deep Compassion And Enviable Emotional Fortitude

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

You’re at a whole new crossroads, shedding old expectations that keep you from true embodiment and presence. What new dreams are emerging? Where do you see yourself in six months? As you release old patterns, thank yourself for taking you this far. You don’t need to have all the answers straight away, just remain open to seeing what comes to mind. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Irresistible Charisma And Social Introversion

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Things might get blurry, but your intuition is as sharp as a knife. It’s time to exorcize whatever is draining your self-confidence and stifling your creative potential. The ghosts aren’t as distant as you think. What situations, people, or beliefs are currently draining your self-confidence and creative energy? How can you begin to release or confront these influences to regain your strength and focus?

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Strong Intuition And Sharp Intelligence

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Take stock of the new visions coming your way, but pace yourself if you’re truly in it for the long haul. Keep things quiet—you don’t need any negative naysayers in your space. What does it mean for you to be “in it for the long haul”? How can you cultivate patience, resilience, and persistence as you work toward your new visions, knowing that meaningful progress takes time?

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Blend Of Deep Empathy And Impressive Mental Toughness

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

You are worthy of making bold demands when negotiating your salary. Show the world—and yourself—that you intend to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. What fears or hesitations do you have about asking for what you truly deserve? How can you overcome these and step into the negotiation process with confidence and self-assurance?

RELATED: 5 Most Desirable Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Get, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Sometimes confrontation can spark change. If that means going toe-to-toe with your beloved, it could actually bring your relationship back into loving alignment. What’s needed? Your courage. Think about how a difficult but necessary conversation can bring your relationships back into alignment? What do you hope to achieve by addressing these challenges openly?

RELATED: 7 Ways To Use Virgo Season Energy To Drastically Improve Your Life

Related Stories From YourTango:
4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 31, 2024
3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On August 31, 2024
Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 2 - 8, 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Your most intimate connections are under the spotlight. Let them see you in your element. Don’t overthink it, and most importantly, break down the barriers to intimacy. What barriers or defenses do you have that might be preventing deeper connections with others? Perhaps, the answers may stem from the past, but remember that the past can either hold us back or become our greatest lifelong teachers.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

It’s time to clear out those exes who slipped through the net during August’s Mercury retrograde extravaganza. Their five minutes of fame are over—it’s time for them to exit the building. How will clearing out these past connections create space for new opportunities or relationships in your life? What positive changes do you anticipate as you move forward without these influences?

RELATED: How Chiron Retrograde Brings Big Change To Your Zodiac Sign From Now Through December 29

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Advertisement