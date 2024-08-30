Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 31, 2024 — The Moon Conjuncts Mercury

The Sun is in the sign of Virgo, and Mercury is finally direct. The Moon will spend the day in Leo. Today, the Moon in Leo is holding hands with Mercury in Leo. Say everything with passion and zest. Make pleasure the medicine of the day.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What’s catching your attention in the work arena right now? To step into your role as a creative leader and front-runner, you’ll need to revisit your origin story to navigate on how to take the throne. Quieten down the noise, and listen to your inner child as you may get some hints on what this looks like in practical terms.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If ever there was a time to be ‘demure, cutesy, and mindful,’ it’s now. Your foundations might be shaken, and though you’ve felt the tremors for a while, the crack may finally appear. What areas of your life or work feel unstable or on the verge of breaking? How have you been sensing these shifts, and what might the appearance of a ‘crack’ symbolize for you?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The more you scrutinize your feelings, the more out of sorts you may feel. Emotions are just stories that want to be acknowledged rather than analyzed. What does it mean to embrace your soft girl era? How could allowing yourself to be more gentle, nurturing, and emotionally present impact your well-being and relationships?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This isn’t a drop in momentum, but a rocket-fuel boost for progress. Get in fighting shape and announce to the world who you are, as anonymity won’t be an option anytime soon. How do you feel about your current progress in your personal or professional life? What signs suggest that this period isn’t a slowdown but rather a preparation for a significant leap forward?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Clear up your financial hygiene, and check off your life admin tasks to feel lighter. Enjoy the process of building new structures—the payoff will be infinitely rewarding, leaving you more time to gallivant across the city. What aspects of your financial life could use some attention or improvement? How would clearing up your financial hygiene help you feel more secure and empowered in your daily life?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re at a whole new crossroads, shedding old expectations that keep you from true embodiment and presence. What new dreams are emerging? Where do you see yourself in six months? As you release old patterns, thank yourself for taking you this far. You don’t need to have all the answers straight away, just remain open to seeing what comes to mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Things might get blurry, but your intuition is as sharp as a knife. It’s time to exorcize whatever is draining your self-confidence and stifling your creative potential. The ghosts aren’t as distant as you think. What situations, people, or beliefs are currently draining your self-confidence and creative energy? How can you begin to release or confront these influences to regain your strength and focus?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take stock of the new visions coming your way, but pace yourself if you’re truly in it for the long haul. Keep things quiet—you don’t need any negative naysayers in your space. What does it mean for you to be “in it for the long haul”? How can you cultivate patience, resilience, and persistence as you work toward your new visions, knowing that meaningful progress takes time?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are worthy of making bold demands when negotiating your salary. Show the world—and yourself—that you intend to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. What fears or hesitations do you have about asking for what you truly deserve? How can you overcome these and step into the negotiation process with confidence and self-assurance?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes confrontation can spark change. If that means going toe-to-toe with your beloved, it could actually bring your relationship back into loving alignment. What’s needed? Your courage. Think about how a difficult but necessary conversation can bring your relationships back into alignment? What do you hope to achieve by addressing these challenges openly?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your most intimate connections are under the spotlight. Let them see you in your element. Don’t overthink it, and most importantly, break down the barriers to intimacy. What barriers or defenses do you have that might be preventing deeper connections with others? Perhaps, the answers may stem from the past, but remember that the past can either hold us back or become our greatest lifelong teachers.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s time to clear out those exes who slipped through the net during August’s Mercury retrograde extravaganza. Their five minutes of fame are over—it’s time for them to exit the building. How will clearing out these past connections create space for new opportunities or relationships in your life? What positive changes do you anticipate as you move forward without these influences?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.