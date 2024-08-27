Love Horoscopes On August 28, 2024 Improve Relationships For Each Zodiac Sign

Mercury retrograde doesn’t come along to wreck your plans, but to ensure that you are on the path connected to your soul and healing. During this retrograde phase, it can seem challenging to move ahead, implement plans, or sometimes feel like yourself. But, as Mercury stations direct in Leo on Wednesday, August 28, all ends as you are filled with a newfound confidence and desire to make your life what you want of it.

Mercury reigns over your inner thoughts and how you communicate them, which is especially pivotal in your romantic relationship. While you have been urged to embrace self-reflection, and the slower process during the past few weeks, you are now being guided to take all that you’ve learned and use it to step forward into your future.

Leo is a zodiac sign representing the ability to follow your heart, courage, and even the ability to enjoy life more. As Mercury stations direct, it’s time to choose your happiness and focus on building the future that you have been dreaming of.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 28, 2024.

Aries

If the past few weeks have taught you anything, dear Aries, you must leave the past behind to embrace this new love. Leaving the past behind isn’t about settling particular matters; it is about truly releasing the pain and trauma that you have been through.

You have someone in your life that loves you deeply, but to really embrace it, and give it a chance, you have to start looking at it through a fresh set of eyes. This love is one that has the possibility to lead to everything you’ve ever dreamed of, but first, you need to be in the place to receive it.

Taurus

There has been a deep dive into the new beginning you are hoping for in your romantic life, Taurus, and now it seems you are finally ready to start to take action. This has been a time of not only reflecting on your inner child wounds, but also understanding more about the importance and even meaning of home in your life.

Now that you are free to start taking action, let yourself also take a chance on deepening your relationship. Whether it involves meeting the family, or even talking about moving in together, you are ready for this next step.

Gemini

It can be hard to communicate clearly in your relationship, sweet Gemini, when you are still feeling conflicted about what you are feeling. The past few weeks have felt like you’ve been all over the place, especially as a lot of fears involving repeating the past have surfaced. But now you are beginning to gain the clarity you need and the confidence to actually have that important sit-down with your partner.

When you approach a conversation, remember it’s not just about sharing what you want but also about being able to talk about your process over the last few weeks. The more you can let your partner into your inner world, the more loved you will feel.

Cancer

You deserve to be cherished and valued in your relationship, Cancer, but the past few weeks have involved reflecting on whether you truly care for yourself in those ways. You have guided me to see that it will forever be elusive unless you set the bar for what you want.

Let yourself revel in your new realizations and trust that you can change the dynamics of a current or even any future relationship. When you become certain about what you deserve and start giving it to yourself first, it becomes easy to advocate for it in a relationship.

Leo

Being your true self is your superpower, dear Leo. This doesn’t mean you won’t need to grow, heal, or even be able to acknowledge some harsh truths, but attracting the love you desire is never about you having to change who you are. Allow yourself to return to the deep realization that you are worthy of being chosen and loved for precisely who you are.

Once you have it, it should become easier to start to show that side to your partner or new prospective love interests. Remember you don’t need to try to be the perfect lover, when the person that is meant for you will love you just as you are.

Virgo

You’ve felt more introverted recently, Virgo, as you’ve been called to go within and embrace the divine silence of reflection. This time has been to help you not only recenter yourself but also to think over some issues without any outside influence.

Not only should you be clearer on what you need from a relationship, but you should also feel more ready to progress a connection. Let yourself emerge from this phase slowly, knowing that your happiness is as important as anything else and that you deserve to create a life and love that fosters all of your dreams.

Libra

There are always options, Libra, even if you don’t notice them first. As much as it may seem easier at times to talk yourself into continuing on a path, you will never be able to shed those feelings that there is another choice.

You may have recently received some surprising realizations about your relationship or even the possibilities beyond the path you thought you’d follow. While you have plenty of time to make any decisions, remember that you can’t put it off forever, especially with the Libra Solar Eclipse right around the corner.

Scorpio

You set the standards for the life that you live, Scorpio. This means that not only are you responsible for the choices that you make, but you also are empowered to create the types of connections that you desire.

The people you choose to surround you should uplift, support, and even encourage you. You may be reflecting more on this now, and how those decisions have also affected your romantic choices. No matter how daunting change may be, remember that the smallest choice can help to redirect your life and attract the love you genuinely deserve.

Sagittarius

You don’t have to sacrifice what you most desire for any relationship, Sagittarius. You won’t have to give up the best parts of yourself or even struggle with how to make it all work. Instead, a relationship that is genuinely aligned with your truth will only help support you in accomplishing your dreams.

Start to prioritize a feeling of ease and believe that you can create success in every area of your life. What you decide to believe in is what you will make, so now is the time to deeply honor your value, worth and ability to create a truly fulfilling life — and relationship.

Capricorn

Let yourself begin to answer the call of your soul, sweet Capricorn. You have had a lot of ideas recently about how you want to progress a particular relationship and even live your life. But you’ve been in your head wondering if it’s possible or if you even want it.

The fact that you’ve been feeling this intuitive pull means that this new path is one you are meant to take. Pay particular attention to new opportunities in your relationship that can open up a deeper connection, abundance and even transformation. Learn that the voice of your soul is only here to help you, not hurt any plans you have previously made.

Aquarius

There is never a perfect time to converse in your relationship, Aquarius. No matter how long you wait or reflect, a vital conversation will forever be filled with a specific type of risk simply because, intuitively, you know that it has the potential to change your relationship. In this case, you are being urged to be more transparent and vulnerable in how the experiences of past relationships affect how you show up for your current connection.

Now that you aren’t responsible for your healing, but because your partner needs to understand where you are coming from. Try to create space for a meaningful conversation in which you finally share all that has been on your mind so that you can take this opportunity to feel secure in the direction of your relationship.

Pisces

There has been a lack of movement recently in your romantic life, Pisces, but it wasn’t because you were on the wrong track. Matters in your relationship had been progressing quickly, and truthfully, a bit faster than you were comfortable with.

While you can’t always control the pace of a connection, you need this time to yourself to focus on what is most important — and what you need from your partner to feel more confident in this relationship. As you start to emerge from this phase of stagnancy, try to take what you’ve learned so that you can feel confident you are once again approaching matters of love as your best self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.