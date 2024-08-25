One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 26, 2024

Here's your daily tarot horoscope during the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini and a Virgo Sun. This Tuesday, we are ready to make big moves, and for some of us, that may involve starting a new adventure, moving or improving our personal life through better scheduling of meals and exercise. With both the Moon and Sun in signs ruled by Mercury, anticipate fast-paced energy. Take it slow when you can, but remain on high alert for any changes. Things can move rapidly today. Let's turn to our tarot card reading for guidance.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Check your blind spots. You may be too close to a situation to see things clearly. Take a step back. Give yourself time to adjust to the new point of view. You may notice your circumstances when you are standing in a different light.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Mark turf for a no-game zone. In otherwords, invest your time in things you value and want a return on your investment. From people to projects, measure your effort and what may be a distraction, and eliminate it from your life. The changes you make when avoiding unwanted games will be powerful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why argue? You may need to defend your position, but why fight for a cause you don't truly believe in? Try to detach from situations that trigger your defensiveness. Stay open-minded and ask yourself how to stay calm and collected. If a situation feels senseless or a bit out of your control, why let it get under your skin? Stay level-headed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Create your own luck, Cancer. Every decision you make can move you in the right direction. Envision yourself doing great things, and your actions will follow more naturally. See yourself climbing the ladder of success. Believe that you can. You can, and you will!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's time to relax, Leo. The weekend may be a busy time with projects or work-related tasks, but can you squeeze in something fun for yourself? Think of how nice it will be to unwind after a long work week. Enjoy a bubble bath or long shower. Give yourself a mini facial or pick up your favorite meal and scroll your favorite social media feed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A wonderful season of life is about to unfold. This tarot card promises wealth, abundance and riches. You may wonder when your life will turn around and improve. This tarot is a sign that your day is coming, and it's closer than you think.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What you focus on in your life can grow. You may discover areas of your professional or personal life that needs attention. Don't ignore those inner signals telling you to level up and do better. You can become the best version of yourself if you work at it. Make a game plan on what you will do. Choose books to read, podcasts to listen to and small action steps to take each day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, so why not pick one thing to focus on and use for the good of others? Can you sing? Maybe join a band or do something simple at home like enjoy karaoke with friends or your family. Can you write? Consider blogging or writing a love letter to people you care about. You can do whatever you want. Which will you choose?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is so special, especially when you can share it with someone who cares for you as you do for them. You may discover a sweet change in your relationship. You and your partner have finally landed on the same page. You are equals, and the two of you can conquer mountains together!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Listen to your inner voice. Imagination and creativity can spark a desire to do something you've never done before. Even in moments of boredom, your inner voice speaks to you. If you allow yourself to be still and quiet, you may be able to hear what your heart is trying to tell you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Wisdom is always trying to reach you. The universe is sending you signals that help you understand if you're on the right path or if you're not. You may recognize patterns taking place around you. Could you pay attention to them? From sequential numbers to hearing a repeated phrase. Be alert. Don't miss your message!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's good to count your blessings. Begin this day with gratitude, and end it in the same way. Start a gratitude journal, even if it's just a working note on your cell phone. Practice being thankful. Focus on the good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.