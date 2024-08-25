Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For August 26, 2024 Brings Changes To Relationships

The Last Quarter Moon in Gemini will occur on Monday, August 26 and will present a chance to change your romantic relationship and choose the love that has always been destined for you.

Last Quarter Moons represent a theme of letting go, so it may be essential to understand that one choice may eliminate another without letting that fear prevent you from making the decision that feels right to your heart.

With the energy of Gemini influencing your romantic relationship, this aspect of conscious choice will be intensified, especially with the need for communication. Hence, you need to be mindful of your decisions and hold space for those conversations of growth. By allowing yourself to show up for the process thoroughly, you can also be confident that you are choosing the love destined for you.

A crossroads in your romantic life is defined by reaching a turning point. You will have to make one choice or another because continuing on the same path has now become impossible. While crossroads can often feel uncomfortable or even induce fear, they are also the moment when you are presented with an opportunity for growth.

What love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on August 26, 2024:

Aries

Communication is essential, Aries, but you may need to be clearer with what it is you are expressing. It seems that despite your intentions, your partner might not be feeling as clear as you would think, and so you need to be able to approach any conversation with them as openly and vulnerably as you can. It may be time to let go playing it safe, and instead let them know exactly how you feel – and how much they mean to you.

Taurus

You don’t have to work to receive the love you deserve, Taurus, but to actually have it show up in your life, you must let go of this ideal. While this inner wound is reinforced in so many ways throughout life, you actually don’t need to do anything to receive what it is you deserve – except be yourself. It may be time to let go of being the one keeping a relationship afloat, and instead see what your partner does if you take that step back.

Gemini

It may be of benefit to give your partner some extra understanding around this time, dear Gemini. You do have a host of ideas, and often they are greatly beneficial ones, but it doesn’t mean that you are always right – or that your partner has to always agree. You don’t actually want a yes partner; you want someone who can truly compliment your life and not be afraid to hurt your feelings if they disagree. But to have that, you also have to create the space for it, and learn when it’s of benefit to give a little to a connection that’s already given you so much.

Cancer

Release the idea sweet Cancer, that you are hard to love. Or even that the love you desire is impossible. Your standards have never been too high, it was just that you made compromises for those who were only willing to give so much. Try to get back to your inner truth surrounding love, so that you can realize not only are you easy to love, but that you deserve so much more than the bare minimum from a relationship.

Leo

At a certain point, you have to make peace with the fact that not everyone is going to love the decisions that you make, Leo. While you are known for your boldness and courage, it doesn’t mean that you also don’t strive to feel validated by others in your decisions. You’ve done a great job of separating that a bit in this new connection, but a situation may arise that could test your progress. Remember if it feels good to you, that is the only thing that matters.

Virgo

When deciding what is most important in a relationship, sweet Virgo, you must be honest with yourself about what you really need. Often times you can prioritize not only the logic, but also the material foundation for a relationship. Yet just because your financial or domestic needs are being met, doesn’t mean that your romantic or emotional ones are. You may have a sudden awareness today over what really matters, so try to hold space for it, and bring it up to your partner when the moment arises.

Libra

No matter how much you try to ignore your intuition, Libra, it is always there. There is the saying that the one person you can never outrun is yourself, and in this case, you might finally understand what that means for you. You can’t talk yourself into accepting a certain relationship, or even in ignoring all the divine signs around you. Try to let go of the fear you may have around life looking differently than you thought it would so you can make more space for what is meant for you.

Scorpio

Change really is a welcome gift, Scorpio, so there is no reason to continue to hold onto those parts of life that aren’t really what you want. When you can realize that your security is built within yourself and what you are capable of, then you also will be better able to embrace the phase of transformation you are currently within. Everything is on the table for change, and in this case, what you choose will also determine your romantic future.

Sagittarius

There are always romantic choices that surround you, Sagittarius, but at a certain point you must make a decision. No matter how much you wish you could keep matters the same, or avoid having to choose out of fear, the time has come to decide whether you will stay, or you will go. This could be about a particular relationship, or even about your own way of approaching love, but it not only is one you must make now – but that will determine what note you end 2024 on.

Capricorn

While it’s important to hold space for your partner’s needs, Capricorn, you can never let it overshadow what you need. When you can learn the difference between pouring from a full cup versus an empty one, then you also are in the position to make healthier decisions in your romantic life. Try to create more space for yourself at this time, prioritize your needs, and remember that how you love yourself sets the tone for the love you receive.

Aquarius

Let go of the indecision and fears that have surrounded you recently, sweet Aquarius. You are on the path not just to greater joy, but also to more significant commitment. Whether that means marriage, or another way of sharing your life with your partner, there is beautiful growth in store for you. But you also need to make a decision to fully commit to it, which means going all in. You can’t be halfway in a relationship and expect it to lead to the love of your dreams.

Pisces

Instead of trying to keep everything the same, dear Pisces, try to open yourself up to the plans of the universe. It seems you will have a decision to make regarding whether to go more into a particular relationship, merging lives, or instead choose the path of comfort – which means try to have the love you want so long as it plays according to your rules. You don’t need to protect yourself anymore, Pisces, instead, you just need to create space and learn to trust love again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.