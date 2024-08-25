How Retrograde Season Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope Starting August 26 - September 1, 2024

Love yourself and love the world! That's the message and theme in romance for the collective this week, between August 26-September 1, 2024. But before we look at the love horoscopes for each zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for everyone.

First up, Ceres retrograde and Mercury retrograde will end early this week (August 26 and 28, respectively). So expect a quick shift in the air around that time. You may find meeting new people more accessible and chatting with potential dates. But you must also watch out for those who are essentially only in it to waste your time!

The middle of the week will be a big deal in love when Venus transits out of Virgo and enters Libra on August 29. As the planetary ruler of Libra, Venus is ideally at home in this zodiac sign and will bring innumerable blessings to everyone in love. Of course, air signs may experience this easy-ness more quickly than the rest. (So many easy's!)

Watch out for the weekend, especially September 1, when Uranus goes Retrograde in Taurus and Pluto retrograde changes signs from Aquarius to Capricorn. The heavy retrograde focus on earth signs may bring up some romance issues for those in controlling relationships. Now's not the time to ignore red flags! Let's take a look at the weekly love horoscopes.

Each zodiac signs weekly love horoscope from August 26-September 1, 2024:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries: August 27

Aries, the energy of love for you this week is warm and whimsical at the same time. Dress to impress yourself, and you will have the best time wherever you go. It's all about confidence, after all. This message will be more relevant if you are single, especially on dates. Now's the time to shed those self-doubts and lean into your “weird” because it's not weird!

Those in a relationship are urged to spend quality time with their partner. There's so much about them you still don't know, and vice versa! Plus, each new day and season adds more to that treasure chest.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus: August 29

Taurus, the energy of love for you this week is about patience and perseverance. Nothing beautiful can grow out of a total lack of effort and interest. So don't seek out those who show you this reality through their actions. Once you take care of the weeds, you can then watch the seeds grow at leisure.

Of course, allowing love to grow sometimes means giving your partner space to be themselves separate from you. Other times, it means putting yourself on the back burner and being there for them as they show their vulnerabilities and reach for you. True love will always reciprocate and nurture you too similarly.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini: September 1

Gemini, the energy of love for you this week has a dulled quality, perhaps because of all the retrogrades in the sky, especially that of your planetary ruler (Mercury). Don't force this to change at this time. Love too, like life, goes through periods of intense activity and periods of rest and rejuvenation. You are in the latter.

One of the best things you can do for your love life right now is to look through your old wounds and relationship trauma and triggers. Perhaps they are blocking you from meeting new people and instilling fear in you even before you say hi. Journaling can help you get to the bottom of this.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer: August 30

Cancer, the food of gods (a.k.a chocolate) will be the biggest blessing for your love life this week. That sounds like a strange thing to say, but can you doubt it? Chocolate is always good for love. So let the sweetness flow as you and your partner (or date) entertain each other with anecdotes, jokes, mild ribbing, a few good cuddles, and lots and lots of chocolates! Maybe you can tap into that advice from Forrest Gump and grab yourself a box of various chocolates.

Of course, you can't keep up this pace forever. Ground yourself through mindfulness to be comfortable in the more tedious or slower phases of your romance.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo: August 31

Leo, the energy of love for you this week has a generous quality to it. Whenever you do something out of generosity, you will experience something lucky. The details are shrouded in mystery, but exploring the unknown is a theme here.

Just remember: generosity flows from a space of not wishing to receive anything in return. So please don't overdo it, as that may create negative consequences and expectations. And don't forget yourself and your well-being needs while at this! A little bout of dancing, a few bars of song, and maybe some time hanging out with your best friends is also called for separately to bring something new to your love once you return.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo: September 1

Virgo, the energy of love for you this week has a secretive quality to it. If you are crushing hard on someone or heavily invested in the relationship with a special person, now's not the time to reveal it all in the open. Instead, build up the romance through suspense and surprises. Maybe write them an anonymous love note (but make it not creepy).

Or share a playlist that you curated just for them without adding any comments. Either their heart will beat alongside yours or it won't. Those in a relationship can try this too (with tweaks here and there) to deepen your bond with your partner. Ultimately, if you get together, these experiences will become a core memory for both of you.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra: September 1

Libra, the energy of love for you this week has a beautiful fullness to it. Allow yourself to bask in this, whether you are single or in a relationship, and you will find yourself on unexpected adventures with delightful conversations and perhaps a few good drinks or two.

Just make sure to go slow and curb any desire to heat things like flash fire! That may backfire on you. If you and your partner just committed to each other, now's also the time to prioritize each other and deepen your bond through quality experiences and a personal bubble of love just for you!

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio: August 30

Scorpio, the energy of love for you this week is beautiful but kind. You may have experienced the opposite in the past, where the presence of superficial beauty led you astray before you realized there was nothing good underneath the surface. If you are queer, you are also encouraged to challenge your mindset about love and romance and find out if unwanted stereotypes are lurking in your subconscious.

Additionally, you are encouraged to be your true self this week when engaging with someone romantically. Ground yourself within and remind yourself that making your partner fall in love with personality traits that are not real will only make them feel hurt and disillusioned later. True love will always embrace you for who you are.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius: August 29

Sagittarius, the energy of love for you this week has a sweetness to it that may throw up all your cheeseball alarms! But it's all in good humor. Let yourself explore the unknown through this budding love and discover that the things you considered cringe were never really cringe or cheesy but cultural differences borne out of different upbringings. After all, just because you speak the same language does not mean you don't have different colloquialisms and expressions.

Just remember: colloquial differences are not the same as different values and personal principles. Trust your heart if you observe red flags. The curious desire for confirmation will not be worth it.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn: August 28

Capricorn, the energy of love for you this week is all about putting yourself into new environments and trying new things while engaging with your partner or dates. Stay open-minded; you never know what you may suddenly resonate with or find a real interest in. That's the beauty of love!

Also, now's the perfect time to book yourself a vacation, even if the actual dates are further away in 2024. The excitement of looking forward to this experience will add another layer to your romantic interactions and conversations.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius: August 28

Aquarius, they say all's fair in love and war. But do you truly believe that? Or do you believe in honoring consent and personal boundaries and expect the same in those who wish to engage with you romantically? That's the message for you.

Some of you have had bad experiences in love that ruined your peace and diminished your spirit and creativity. If you can journal about this and pour everything on a page, you will discover what your heart has told you all along in love. Let this week be only about self-love as you focus on your well-being.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces: August 29

Pisces, the energy of love for you this week is gentle and sweet. But there's a heart of steel behind it all. You are encouraged to be authentic and not worry about anyone judging you for wearing your “heart on your sleeves.”

Those who try to take advantage will quickly discover why they say F around and find out. But the opposite will be true, too — you will recognize those who admire you for who you are without any artifice or ill intentions.

If you feel called to, use the power of silence and silent gestures to draw out the romantic connection. After all, fingers brushed in the darkness of a movie hall can feel more powerful than blurting out ILY under the sun.

