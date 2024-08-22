One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 23, 2024

Thank goodness it's Friday, zodiac signs. The Moon will usher in some peaceful energy just before the workday ends when it glides into Taurus for the weekend. The Moon in Taurus is exalted, so it's time to celebrate with BBQs, good food, and friendships. Let's see what else is in store for us this Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for you on August 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Your true competition isn’t with others, Aries; it’s with yourself. Constantly looking to the right and the left may harm your growth and cause you to lose the joy of your individual journey. This is a reminder to be present, reground yourself, and understand that your path is unique and not meant to look like others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It is a beautiful thing to give credit where it’s due, Taurus. This is your reminder to acknowledge your hard work and wins, even before you get recognition and rewards from others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

In life, too much of one thing and too little of another can quickly occur. Things feel out of balance, Gemini. Stop to ask yourself why. Perhaps you’re not totally keeping true to your healthy habits. Are you feeling the weight of it all? In challenging moments, dial back. Return to a place of stillness and self-evaluation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Give credit where it is due, Cancer. Perhaps you need to recognize your own efforts, growth, or accomplishments or reflect on those who have been instrumental in getting to where you are today. It can take a village and collaborative efforts to achieve a goal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You are entering a new phase, Leo; with that, you must release some things from the old path. There may have been habits or beliefs you learned from your past experiences. However, they may not be serving you anymore, and to step into the new, you must release them. You may realize certain beliefs may have been true in those encounters, but there is a world beyond them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Lean into your natural qualities, Virgo. You may be conditioned to look around and value the personalities, skills, or abilities of others and quickly forget the beauty of your own. Yes, those other people are great, too, but that doesn’t discount the goodness within yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

This is a great time to notice what you are holding on to and if it’s something you want to keep on nurturing. Do you struggle with fears or considerations that are unhealthy? Some habits may be OK in moderation, but are you doing too much? When you lean on something that hinders your growth, ask yourself why you are holding on too tightly. Is this item harming you more than protecting you? Consider your truth carefully.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Sive of Pentacles

It's time to celebrate, but why do so alone? Share that posture of celebration with those in your life. If you notice someone doing something really well, compliment them! There is no need to be restrictive with your kindness. If you notice a good thing, speak it; they may not know it. Announce it. Let others join you in your joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Beauty comes in many forms, and comparison robs you of that truth, exalting one way of doing something while increasingly bringing down something else. This is a great time to bring attention to your relationship with progress and comparison; it may be a signal to cultivate acceptance and wholeness within your life or become aware of any damaging habits.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

It’s often inevitable to encounter phases of imbalance, but you can reclaim your power and bring goodness and stability back into your life by becoming aware of it and realigning yourself. Every day and every moment presents you with a new opportunity to begin again!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Suits

Today is a great day to notice the assistance of others in your journey and take the time to give thanks. You may be compelled to write a thank-you note or send a quick text; it doesn’t need to be a big gesture to let them know you’re grateful for them!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is a guiding force, Pisces. Do you feel disconnected? Take time to rest and see how this restores your emotional energy.

This is a great time to work on developing your strengths and embracing your qualities. You can begin by accepting all of who you are and seeing the beauty of different aspects of yourself!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.