One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 21, 2024

We may experience some super-charged energy later in the day, thanks to the Moon leaving Pisces's watery landscape to enter Aries, a high-octane fire sign. Astrology often describes The Moon in Aries as 'agitated,' so if you feel slightly more irritable, you can blame it on the Moon.

There is one positive relationship between the Moon and other planets on Wednesday. The Moon will harmonize with Uranus, so it will be easier to make sudden or necessary changes to accommodate a busy schedule. During an active day, what wisdom can we get from a single tarot card for each zodiac sign in astrology?

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Part of success is positioning yourself in a place to receive it, Aries. Today, you are turning your face to the good in your life, letting the light shine down on you. This is a great time to break free from anything holding you back, like noticing unhelpful thought patterns, and unleash the goodness and optimism waiting to come out.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Your direction is more important than your speed, Taurus. It may seem counterproductive at times to slow down, but it can be a crucial piece to success in the long run. This is a great time for you to do just that: take a moment to reflect and rest, to regain focus, vision and momentum.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Tend to your wounds before you rush to move past them, Gemini. Otherwise, they can follow you into your new experiences, even if you attempt to ignore their presence. You may be eager to break free from painful experiences, but you may not be able to truly do so until deeper processing is made. Focusing on healing is so worth it for your ultimate health in the long run and to ensure you don't bleed on anyone who didn't cut you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Loss and pain, along with joy and delight, are a natural part of life. Like any emotion, you are encouraged to sit with them and notice what they're saying. This is a good time to give yourself the space to grieve and feel even the most difficult emotions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Despite the mind's typical tendency to remember failures and disappointments, you have many wins to consider. This is a great time to celebrate your growth and success thus far and let the memory of your previous accomplishments propel you in faith to what you can do next. You can look intently to consider what you are doing right and honor that.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There is a good saying, "If you do not like where you are, move! You are not a tree." If you're unhappy about a situation, figure things out instead of shrugging it off and saying 'it is what it is.'

Situations that rob you of your joy, can be turned around. Step back and rethink things. Try to see yourself in a new light. What can you change? Reflect on the factors you do control, and you'll soon know what to do about it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Breakthrough is on the horizon, Libra. Today, you are gaining strength and inspiration in your spirit and overcoming challenges. This is a great day to notice any thought patterns hindering you and lead with passion and conviction.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Think with a level head, Scorpio. Managing a team or leading a relationship requires tapping into your intuitive nature. Allow yourself to feel out a situation before making assumptions. Listen to others' concerns a little longer today without trying to solve problems. A little bit of gentleness can go a long way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Are you thinking about breaking up with someone? Quitting a job, letting a partner go or changing locations to move to a new place are all tough moments. You may experience feelings of self-doubt over a decision you need to make.

Letting go may feel foreign or wrong to you right now. However, the experience of going through with what you've already decided is important. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. See how things go.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Are you feeling closed off emotionally today? Maybe there is a reason why you've decided to put your guard up and not let someone into your world. Your intuition may be protecting you. Sometimes, those facts take time to catch up with your gut reaction to a person, job or situation. Rather than try to ignore your instincts, be patient. Trust yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Are you experiencing jealousy issues? The green eye of envy isn't limited to relationships. You can feel betrayed or distrustful toward a job situation, coworker, partner or even within yourself. Today, should fear of infidelity strike, ask yourself why you feel this way. Sometimes, the emotions are valid; other times, your feelings indicate a need to heal your heart.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Claim your right to lead, Pisces. It's hard to jump from follower to teacher when you have played the role of student for so long. However, you may be ready to take on more responsibilities despite feeling unprepared. You may never be fully prepared, as life is a long learning process. Be brave, and take a leap of faith. If you're going to be on someone, bet on yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.