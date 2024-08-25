Weekly Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign From August 26 - September 1, 2024

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for August 26 - September 1. 2024. Let's see what the astrology forecast predicts for you during Virgo season.

The last week of August begins with the stellar Moon in Gemini on the 26, bringing more lessons before Mercury stations direct on the 28. On the same day, the Cancer Moon adds cardinal energy that supercharges us and allows us to see what matters. Venus will enter Libra on the 29th, adding another benefit to the air sign club.

Advertisement

When the Moon enters Leo on August 30, it can be a good moment to show ourselves love because we will feel much more confident. The week closes with more Mercurial energy with the Moon in Virgo, grounding us again.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign for August 26 - September 1, 2024

Aries

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

A confidence-boosting transit starts with the Moon in Gemini earlier this week, making connecting with others much easier. Opening your heart during the Moon in Cancer helps bring you emotional clarity and gives you illumination, a good time for meaningful conversations with friends.

Venus enters Libra, adding a flurry of emotions to your relationship house for the next month. At the same time, the Moon in Leo can feel like an awakening for your creative energy.

As we get closer to the weekend, the Moon in Virgo will bring back lessons from earlier this week, but it can be a good moment to revisit something you worked on during retrograde.

Advertisement

Taurus

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Mercury stations direct this week, allowing you to take a step back and view your accomplishments without criticizing yourself. The Moon in Gemini helps add structure and can feel refreshing as Mars and Jupiter continue to give you a lot of momentum in achieving career success.

The Moon in Cancer can be when writing things down can inspire you to start something new. As the energy shifts with your ruler, Venus, in Libra, you can see how to elevate your love life. The Moon in Leo allows you to nurture your dreams, and the Moon in Virgo helps you plan how to get there.

Advertisement

Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Having your ruler station direct this week can help clear the storm that has been in action for the last month. The week begins with the Moon in your sign, getting you in action. As the Moon enters Cancer, you may ponder the past but will see your strength.

Advertisement

Venus enters Libra, adding excitement to romantic encounters but can help you see what truly matters to you. Leo energy will be an excellent time to find yourself and rekindle your passion. When the Moon enters Virgo on Sunday, it can feel like a much-needed reset.

Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Connecting to your dreams comes easier with the Moon in Gemini earlier in the week. When the Moon enters your sign, home can feel like an excellent place to recalibrate and focus on projects that lift your spirits.

Leo energy will add a relaxing and joyful energy that can bring you a lot of pride and periods where you focus on self-care. Mercury stations direct on the 28th, adding a lot of pride to your self-expression and learning process, which will be enhanced once the Moon enters Virgo.

Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

With the Gemini Moon kicking things off, you can experience a dynamic and active period of connecting with others. Taking a break comes easier with the Moon in Cancer reminding you that it is OK to revise things to fine-tune. Once the Moon enters your sign, themes from the Full Moon may repeat, allowing you to reflect on your learning experiences as you see what you want to compromise in friendships and romantic relationships.

Venus entering Libra will continue the themes relating to your romantic life, but it will also help you reconcile with friends. The week closes off with the Moon in Virgo, energizing you for the upcoming week as we continue this Virgo season.

Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Mercurial energy starts the week with the Moon in Gemini, which allows you to be more intellectual and communicative. Mercury Stationing Direct can help you bring opportunities to brainstorm in your career or school. Grounding energy is presented during the Moon in Cancer.

The Cardinal Moon can be an excellent time to initiate something new and meaningful. When the Moon enters Leo, you can reconnect with friends to do something exciting. Finally, the Moon in your sign on Sunday is a good way for you to start the following week more energized and prepared for what’s to come.

Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Things get exhilarating with the Moon in Gemini early in the week. Once the Moon enters Cancer, you can focus on your successes. The past victories will help you structure your path, which the Moon will intensify in Leo.

You will see how your support system helps to empower you. Once Venus enters your sign, it can be a time when you will see how your networking skills can help you reach new heights. Virgo energy closes the week by reminding you to incorporate rest.

Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

With the Moon in Gemini, this can be a week where you show others how resilient you are. You are battling and not slowing down for anyone. The Moon in Cancer will make a trine to your sign, making you a lot more passionate about your learning process.

If you desire to research or learn something new, start after Mercury has been stationed direct. The Moon in Leo will allow you to feel victorious. Because you aren’t willing to settle, you can see the fruits of your labor flourishing during the Virgo Moon’s transit on Sunday.

Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

This week, tough conversations come easily, with the Moon in Gemini testing your diplomacy. Changing your communication during this time and being more willing to listen to others gives you many moments to evolve. The Moon in Cancer will allow you to analyze what you seek in a relationship.

The Moon in Leo sparks your curiosity and your need to experience adventure. Spend time with friends during this transit. The Moon in Virgo will allow you to get back on track with work or your schooling; the discipline now can help you get noticed by bosses, teachers, and mentors.

Capricorn

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As you continue to learn from the transits, valuable lessons will be acquired during the Moon in Gemini starting the week. When the Moon enters Cancer, you will focus more on what you need in a relationship.

A brilliant Leo Moon adds a lot of magic and contemplation as you recall your power. The Moon in Virgo stimulates your drive and passion for success. Venus will enter Libra this week, making this a period to be more of a tactician regarding your career goals.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The air energy from the Gemini Moon can bring you calming periods that help you meet people with similar interests to yours. The Moon in Cancer will help you to focus on your needs and be more vocal about your boundaries. It can feel like deja vu with the Moon in Leo, echoing the relationship energy from the Full Moon in your sign.

The Moon in Virgo tests your resilience and courage. Venus enters Libra this week, imbuing confidence and making your social life more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Pisces

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Taking back some control may be the theme for the week as Mercury finally stations directly and Venus enters Libra. You can become more motivated when expanding your learning and understanding. As the transits continue to help you find your pacing, the Moon in Gemini allows you to focus on creating plans and allowing them to take flight.

Advertisement

The Moon in Cancer will charge your creativity and boost your self-assurance. Once the Moon enters Leo, adopting a strategy that helps you stay ahead becomes more manageable. When the Moon enters Virgo, you will see your relationship energy transform.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.