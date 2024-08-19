Love Horoscopes Help Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship Grow Stronger On August 20, 2024

A growth-orientated mindset will be especially important on August 20, as Jupiter in Gemini squares off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces. According to each zodiac sign's daily love horoscope this Tuesday, patience is needed.

Growth is always the goal, yet obstacles or challenges often arise in romantic relationships. In these moments, it can be easy to give up, to think that it’s not meant to be. Yet, these situations are divine lessons from the universe in which you can see with great certainty what you want — and what you are no longer willing to settle for.

Don’t become disheartened because matters seem more complicated, or if you need to approach a difficult subject, but carry on and persist, knowing that is the only way to create the love of your dreams.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on August 20, 2024.

Aries

There is no reason to keep your feelings bottled up any longer, Aries. As much as you have been cautious about being overly emotional or romantic, you actually don’t have to worry about rushing this particular relationship. The reality is the feelings are already there, so all you have to do is allow yourself to open up and start having those heart-to-heart conversations.

Taurus

A relationship works, not because two people are the same, dear Taurus, but because of the differences that exist. Instead of feeling disheartened because it seems like you and your partner have different visions of the future, try talking more to them about it. You’ll see not only do these visions not contradict one another, but it could make for an even more beautiful future.

Gemini

Sometimes, your partner just needs to feel like the most important part of your life, Gemini. This doesn’t mean you need to abandon friends or even your own dreams but take time to validate their fears that you’re not really all that committed to them.

Try to plan some time together for just the two of you and let yourself embrace words of affirmation so that they can feel confident about their place in your life.

Cancer

There is nothing wrong with dreaming about a new love, Cancer, but you also have to realize these dreams can come true.

Instead of thinking that you must settle for something because your dreams are too fantastic to materialize, try to honor them. Whether it’s a new love or an existing relationship, you can have more of the love you need, but you must start being honest about what you really want from a romantic connection.

Leo

It feels like you’ve been a little undecided about your romantic future, Leo. While you should take the time, you need to be sure about what it is and even who you want, but it doesn’t mean this wishy-washy energy isn’t affecting your partner. Instead of thinking that you will only continue to hold out for the best, try to lean into this connection and make it the best.

Virgo

Love is more than just romance and sweet dates, dear Virgo. You’ve been so preoccupied with building what seems like the perfect relationship that you’ve overlooked some of the work it takes to achieve one.

Try to spend less time checking boxes to have your relationship look a certain way and devote more time to figuring out logistics in your partnership. Sometimes, the most romantic choice you can make is deciding how you and your partner will function in your togetherness.

Libra

Just because you are currently surrounded by new opportunities, Libra, doesn’t mean they will just come to fruition on their own. And to see how much is possible right now, you may also have to accept the truth of your current relationship.

Each decision opens or closes a path in your life. If you want the future you dream of, you may need to become more thoughtful about the small decisions you make in your romantic relationship.

Scorpio

There is no need to be scared of admitting what it is you want, Scorpio. While it’s understandable that this seems to be a theme in your life right now, you also must realize that you won’t be able to attract what it is you want if you still have a fear of change.

Everything you want is possible and on its way to you, but you need to start embracing the moments of change that will help bring it all to fruition. Trust that change is the only way to not only have a better love but also a better life.

Sagittarius

You might realize you’re not as far along on your path, dear Sagittarius, as you had originally thought. This is OK and by no means ruining your fate, but you do need to look inward.

There is a matter involving your family or even inner child wounds that prevent you from choosing the love that is meant for you. The more you can face and go into this healing phase, the more easily you will be able to attract your romantic fate.

Capricorn

Try to focus your attention on how you can show up as your best and healthiest self, Capricorn. You are in a phase of enormous growth right now, and possibilities, but you need to start incorporating more of what you’ve learned.

This is especially true in themes of communication, quality time and even boundaries. When you can approach your relationship as your healthiest self, you will also finally feel confident that you are manifesting a genuinely healthy relationship.

Aquarius

Finances should never be a block to love, Aquarius, yet it seems that is precisely what is occurring right now in your relationship. Are you working on a prenup, to plan for the future? Speak through your and your partner’s financial independence.

Sit down and go through your finances together to start feeling better about this relationship. Money issues will only be a block if you allow it to be, so face it head-on and start making a plan together.

Pisces

Rather than being overly critical of your relationship or partner, sweet Pisces, it’s time that you start looking within. You are on a path of growth and expansion in your romantic life but still holding back.

It’s normal to have fears about progressing to a new relationship after the heartbreak you’ve been through in the past, but you can’t let that stop you from fully showing up for this new relationship. Take time to focus on yourself and work through fears or hesitations to truly embrace this phase of romantic growth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.