One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs Starting August 18, 2024

On Sunday, our tarot horoscope reveals the potential for tough talks and strong-minded debates due to Mercury retrograde speaking with the Sun and Uranus. Uranus can foster inner chaos if we aren't careful. Mercury and the Sun empower us to use words wisely. It's smart to think before talking and to fact-check before making any assumptions this weekend.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on August 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

The pain you are experiencing isn't forever, Aries. You can rest in this hope: as the storm clouds pass, so will your struggles and hardships. Emotions can have a way of seemingly being unending, but change is constant in life, including despair. This is a good time to be compassionate and nurturing with yourself. Time is healing.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Give yourself time to rest and recuperate, Taurus. Especially after challenges or tough times, you may need relaxation and revival in different aspects, whether mentally, emotionally, physically or spiritually. Instead of ignoring them, notice your needs and cater to them.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What is in the dark often comes to light, Taurus. So, it's better to avoid trickery and doing things you wouldn't like to be caught in. Otherwise, keep your eyes open to deception. Someone may not be being candid with you, and you're getting trapped in their lies. You can lean into your intuition.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Victory is on the other side, Cancer, even if you have to walk through some storms to get there. This card encourages you that your struggles are not the end nor a predictor of the future. Success awaits, but mental resilience is required to get there. You have come so far; don't stop now, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You are learning that to get the wholeness waiting for you, Leo, you cannot settle. You may have experienced emotional unfulfillment in some areas, and to move on to better things, you must accept what it is and abandon it to search for more.

This can be scary because, seemingly, you are abandoning all your cards. But you find strength in knowing that it is not a sacrifice but a step toward what will ultimately be happy in your life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

There is a reason the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror; more focus should be given to what's in front of you than what's behind. You may be dealing with disappointments or haunting of an experience right now, Virgo.

Forgiveness and acceptance will be crucial pieces to moving on to more. Endless potential awaits you, but you will miss it if you're focused on what's been done or believe you're unworthy of it. While you cannot change what's happened, you do hold power over the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You must be nurtured to nurture others, Libra. You may have goals and aspirations of who you want to be. However, do not fail to consider what you need to fuel getting there. It may be as simple as before being able to pour into others you may need to make sure your cup is full foremost.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Not all things are as they seem, Scorpio. This card serves as a reminder to look deeply into what you wish for and choose. Outwardly, something may have a glorious appearance, but it isn't all it claims to be once attained. This is a great time to look past allures and stay focused on your goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Coming to a place of wholeness and stability is beautiful because you can enjoy fullness within yourself and share it with others. At this time, you may be blessed by someone else's generosity or feel compelled to be that person for someone else.

This card represents the circle of giving, that what you give, you get — encouraging you to be generous with what you have to offer, whether through time, knowledge, or other assets. This is a great day to remember the significance of small acts of kindness.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

The world is your oyster, Capricorn. A world of possibilities surrounds you, and you have the willpower within you to attain all you want and more. This is a great time to clarify your goals and visions and understand they are all possible. Once you know what you want, you can let all your determination and skill flow to it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's a great time to do something a little out of your way to celebrate life, Aquarius! This might be gathering your friends amidst busy schedules or picking up a treat for yourself like flowers. It can be easy for the days to go by in a blur, but this card reminds you to slow down and enjoy life.

Apart from adding an activity to your schedule, you may also be inspired to romanticize life in your daily routine without needing something extra, like noticing the beauty of everyday things.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Loss is inevitable in life, Pisces. When walking through hard times, it can be easy to feel isolated. However, this card serves as a reminder to be aware of all the support and resources surrounding you; you may not be as alone as you think.

Nevertheless, attaining the support you need requires you to be aware of what's available and take steps to seize it. For instance, instead of waiting for someone to reach out, you may need to open up first. Someone may be eager to be there for you but not know you are going through a tough time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.