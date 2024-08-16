A One-Card Tarot Reading Reveals What's In Store For Each Zodiac Sign On August 17

Are you ready for a change? Saturday's daily horoscope invites us to explore what we want to let go to start a new project, relationship or job. The Moon will start the day in Capricorn and then enter Aquarius, preparing us for the Full Moon next week.

Use this time to reflect. Write. Talk with friends. Be open to fresh ideas. Learn from your life experiences, but also check out your tarot card reading to find out what wisdom may be available to you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on August 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Luck finds you where you are, Aries. Ever think that you work too hard to make things happen? Hard work and perseverance create the perfect storm for fate to meet your destiny. Be true to your purpose rather than fall prey to manipulative tactics to get what you desire. Follow your life's path and watch how the universe opens the right doors.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Trouble can find you when gossip starts to become a habit. It's easy to speak about another person when everyone else is doing so. Rather than entertain any rumors at work, steer clear of the watercooler drama. Focus on high-quality conversations. Dismiss the rest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You can start something new today and see it complete. This tarot card indicates that you have the power to make something happen. Are you acting in a situation where you wonder where the resources will come from or what you can do to impose a change? Don't worry too much. Instead, begin where you are. Depend on yourself. You can be resourceful and find what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Listen to your intuition today. When you least expect it to, a spark of insight may come to you. You might be running errands or doing a small meditation, and an idea or vision runs through your mind. Pay attention to these connections with your higher power. They open your mind to the possibilities of what can be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's difficult to let go of something you want but know is not right for you. Today may be a day where you claim defeat, but see this as a lesson in life, not a validation of failure or lack of future success. For now, allow yourself to feel disappointed, but put a time limit on how long you will feel this way. There's more work to do, and the future awaits you to find your greatness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You may feel trapped, but are you really out of options? Emotions can cause you to feel like you can't do anything, as if your hands are tied. But, this might be more fear than reality. You might be one small step away from a choice that alters everything for you. Take the blindfold off and look more closely. A potential out could be right before your eyes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Try to calm your heart, Libra. Today can be a highly emotional day, and it's important for you to get a grasp on what you're feeling. You can journal or talk with a friend. It's good to articulate what you're thinking. Putting feelings into shape can be healing.

Consider using your hands today to do art or to work on a hobby you love. Be open to a new experience. Divert your attention to things that allow you to see there's more outside of yourself to see. Give yourself room to breathe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A little bit of crazy-making can be on the horizon due to things outside your control. You may have an appointment rescheduled at the last minute or a dinner date is missed due to traffic. Take these moments in stride. A sense of humor and patience can go a long way on days like this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Two minds are better than one, and this tarot card is a positive sign of collaboration with a like-minded thinker. You have a lot of great ideas, so why not work with a partner who can help you make them come true? Be open to chatting with a trusted friend or colleague who is on the same page as you. You can accomplish so much more with help; let someone you know be there for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Great passion can be a powerful motivator for change and progress. What are you most passionate about? Do you wish to help animals in distress? Do you love to provide food for the homeless or children in poverty? This is a great day to work with a nonprofit or to donate money to a cause you believe in. Let your giving spirit express itself freely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

One small act of kindness and charity can go a long way. You may feel like you can't make a big impact, but you never know until you try. If you have an idea to start a project, non-profit, fundraiser or some other type of aid, consider doing so today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Why argue? You may be tempted to debate with someone, perhaps over politics. Rather than fight or try to prove your point, allow others to have their beliefs while you exercise your own. Taking the high road and being a peacemaker today can be difficult, but you can do it. Some things are not worth giving your energy toward. Consider a more productive way to use your time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.