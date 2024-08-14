One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 15, 2024

Your one-card tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign this Thursday, August 15. We have a few changes that could impact our mood and how we approach the day. The Moon will leave Sagittarius around 1:51 p.m. EST, lasting an hour. If you have a decision to make during this window of time, exercise care since it's tougher to stick to what you promise during this lunar phase.

We also have a Moon trine Mercury on Thursday, which is perfect for brainstorming, chatting with friends about your feelings or ideas, and doing new things that stimulate your imagination. What else might be in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday? Your tarot card reading may help.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Truth sets people free, Aries, but not everyone considers honesty a good policy. Dishonesty isn't always intentional, but there may be some mystery around facts you'll want to check out for yourself.

It's nice to trust a person at their word; however, people can get a story wrong. When in doubt, check out what you feel unsure about.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pay attention, Taurus. The universe is constantly speaking, and when it seems your higher power is at work, believe it's working for your highest good.

You may need to resist the urge to manipulate situations and circumstances to suit your desires. Instead, let things happen organically. See how the world falls into place when you let go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The grass may seem greener on the other side when you hit a rough patch in a relationship. Even friendships may feel slightly less exciting to you now, and it could lead you to think that it's time to branch out and meet new people.

There's always room for more friends in the world. Choose activities that mirror your interests. Remain authentic. Rather than discard what you have socially, consider adding to it and expanding your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a good head on your shoulders, so trust in yourself. You can think for yourself, even though it's nice to delegate the details to a partner, friend or family member.

Today, when you feel like it's best to keep the peace and not ask too many questions, reconsider. Relationships work best when there are checks and balances in place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are working hard to get to a certain place in life. It feels much easier to let go and quit when you experience hardships or encounter a challenge but don't let your mind convince you it's the best decision to make.

This tarot card tells you that giving up will not be the best choice. It's time to be hyper-diligent and stay courageous. You're super close to your goal. Stay focused until you finish what you've started.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

An unexpected diversion may be in the cards for the day, but don't worry. This tarot card often signifies short-lived disappointments or distractions. You might not like the inconvenience but don't allow it to cause you to feel discouraged.

With a little patience and resourcefulness, you'll fly through this trial with no problem. This unhappy moment will be behind you soon, and it can become a great story to tell in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you losing patience, Libra? Waiting can be hard work, especially when you're eager to put the past behind you. This tarot card is a warning. It's letting you know that if you continue to remain inactive, you could fall into apathy or worse, you could become so adjusted to the situation at hand that you see nothing wrong.

It's important to change what is making you feel uncomfortable. Time is an important factor, so pay attention and don't procrastinate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're so ready to start a new adventure, and you worked hard to get to where you are now. The opportunity will present itself to you soon; it could feel like it's now or never to take action.

This is your time to listen to your intuition and ignore the people who are used to you being a certain way. Their well-intended advice could stop you from making a big jump to a new future. Keep going even if the signs tell you to stay back and do nothing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is around the corner, and it's not the type of luck that you didn't earn. In fact, you created your own good fortune. Hard work, consistent effort, and diligence will get you to an elevated place.

You may be in line for a promotion, raise or job doing something better than what you do now for work. This is a good luck card, Sagittarius; good news is coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Stay optimistic, Capricorn. This tarot card is letting you know that you have an incredible opportunity to see your life improve and continue to get better than you dared to dream.

You may receive a gift or be the one to pick up a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. Even when times seem to be negative, the outcome is good. Remain hopeful. The universe is helping you get what you want and need from life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Allow yourself to grieve, Aquarius. You may be sad that a chapter of your life has ended, but this is also the start of a wonderful beginning. You have to close the door on the past to allow new things to begin. Overlapping one situation with another can create unnecessary complications.

Once this chapter is closed, don't try to reopen it because you feel sad. Instead, allow yourself to process your emotions and move forward. Let the closure you receive be perfect and complete.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are in a wonderful situation where a partner, lover or friend feels the same way you do. This card is a beautiful sign of equality and shared love. Fears about rejection can go by the wayside. Your love and affection have a great chance of being returned to you in ways you would not imagine.

If you're afraid to start over again in dating or your current relationship, this tarot card is a sign to trust the process and give things another try.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.