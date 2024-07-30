One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 31, 2024

We get a little lesson about love, life and other areas of our lives from Wednesday's tarot card reading. The Moon will spend the day in Gemini, a creative and thoughtful zodiac sign, and the Moon is in zany Leo, asking us to be bold and brave.

Some zodiac signs are ready to start a new adventure, while a few need to hold off and think things through before taking action. What else is in store for Wednesday? Let's find out!

Learn what each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope predicts for July 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Are you unhappy in love? Things can be picture perfect, but something inside may be nagging at your heart, saying an area is 'off.' When you feel this way, rather than talk it over with your partner immediately, think about it.

Are you lacking in an area of your own life? What activities did you used to do but stopped when you fell in love? Returning to hobbies you love can create the sense of fulfillment you crave.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

It's not over yet, Taurus. There's still a glimmer of hope if you want to make a relationship work. If you are willing to do the right thing and go through the challenges with an open heart, you may see a turnaround in your love life.

Problems aren't always a nail in the coffin. Sometimes, they can be the start of a beautiful relationship. Sometimes, situations help you see what you appreciate and value so you don't take things for granted in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You have a limit, Gemini. When it comes to love, you're willing to move mountains, but it's difficult to keep going when the person you want to build a life with isn't showing the same effort. You have self-respect, which may make it difficult to keep trying.

Pulling back a bit can allow you to see if they will hop in and try to get closer to you. You may want to test the waters to see if the feelings are mutual — or not.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Don't lose sight of your goal, Cancer. Are you ready to quit? A job can be difficult due to people, attitudes and typical workplace politics and drama. However, do you really want to give up everything you've worked hard to build?

This may be a tough week, but next month could be much better. For now, this tarot card is saying, 'Wait for it.'

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

This, too, shall pass, Leo. You may encounter an unlucky streak today. When it seems that the gods of fate do not want to lend a hand, you have to work a bit harder, smarter and be a few steps ahead of everyone else. Don't let your guard down today. Keep fighting for yourself, and soon, the day will be done, and you will have a chance to enjoy a return to good luck.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You dislike drama, Virgo. You're the type of person who likes to run from it as fast as you can. So when you see someone trying to create problems for you and everyone else, it's problematic. You can tell what they are doing. Should you call it out? Maybe. What do you think others would do if you decided to confront the situation instead of ignore it?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are sharp as a tack, Libra. Today, you have wit, skill and the mindset that allows you to remain at the top of your a-game.

This is the perfect time to work on projects you've put off due to lack of focus or time. Clear your schedule if you can. It's a highly productive day for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You need clarity and perspective. This tarot card indicates a need to step back and evaluate the big picture. You may be paying attention to the small details that confuse or cloud your judgment.

If possible, emotionally distance yourself. A few days may do wonders for how you feel later. A little less intensity can be good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

What have you done lately to take care of yourself? Do you need some rest and relaxation? Are you focusing too much on work and not enough on the reason why you work so hard?

A little time to unwind and let the day's cares go can be healthy for you. You don't want life to be all about working hard, but you don't get to enjoy what you've created, do you?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

What do you feel, Capricorn? Concern about the future can lead to gripping fear of change. Is change really the enemy of good right now? Perhaps you are concerned that more changes will cause you to lose control of your time.

Deep dive and investigate the truth of that concern. Who knows? You may get more time back and realize that your life is actually much better after an adjustment is made.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Are you lonely? Even in a world where people get together more and socialize, it's possible that you feel alone in the crowd.

Perhaps you are spending too much time by yourself doing things at home. Schedule a fun night out with friends. Or, if you're on a budget, invite people over to your place for a meal and have everyone bring something to share.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Be careful, Pisces. If you're dealing with small children this week, you may want to keep the schedule light and easy to follow. There's a chance that mood swings and difficulty regulating emotions are part of today's agenda.

You will need to be aware that tiredness can hinder cooperation. Plan for naps to promote more patience. Allow room to take breaks if you're out walking, in the sun, or in nature.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.