Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On July 28, 2024

Venus speaks to Saturn on Sunday, teaching us a lesson about our relationships. Venus and Saturn reveal how perspective really is everything. Your truth can be vastly different depending on how you view yourself, your partner, and even your connection because it all depends on what lens you are using. For instance, if you still struggle to trust after a past betrayal, you may see your partner as sneaky even if they have the best intentions.

Advertisement

If you are terrified of getting your heart broken again, you may think you are all in, but in reality, you may also have a wall of protection up. Your perspective on love really does create the relationship you will experience, and as Venus in Leo speaks to retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Sunday, you will have a divine opportunity to understand your relationship better.

Create space for new realizations, take accountability, and allow yourself to shift just enough so that you might finally receive the soul-deep love you have always craved.

Your love horoscope for July 28, 2024, by zodiac sign.

Aries

Your life really can be all that you want, Aries, but you have to start believing in your dreams. Your lens has been one of impossibility, even when what you have always wanted is quite literally right in front of you.

Try to have a bit more hope and allow yourself to see that what you want is possible simply because you deserve it. Otherwise, you may find you have pushed away that great love all because you couldn’t believe it was real.

Advertisement

Taurus

It’s normal to be influenced by those in your life, Taurus, but you may want to take a second look at how it’s affecting your relationship. Just because others say what they think is the truth, doesn’t mean it actually is.

It would be beneficial to start being more discerning about the advice you receive from others or how their opinions affect your perspective. You may not be seeing your partner for all the good they bring into your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Be very mindful of thinking that wealth has anything to do with love, Gemini. While you have a craving for the nicer things in life, it doesn’t mean you will actually be happy once you have them.

It seems there might be a decision to make about a relationship that you thought would be everything you’ve ever wanted but just isn’t. Make this decision with your heart and not because you are worried about losing out on any material abundance.

Advertisement

Cancer

There are great opportunities that are currently surrounding you, Cancer, even if you can’t see them just yet. Try to embrace a lens of self-worth and confidence in the future, especially as it relates to a new relationship, or even being able to start over with your current partner.

Nothing is holding you back except yourself in this moment, so that is where you must begin to make the changes you are seeking.

Leo

Challenge yourself to start showing up differently, Leo. In relationships, you tend to think that all your problems result from your partner.

The universe is offering you a glimmer today, as you may suddenly realize that how you’ve approached the relationship isn’t helping matters. Don’t take this on as a burden to carry; instead, see it as an opportunity for growth.

Advertisement

Virgo

If you want that amazing love story, Virgo, so be willing to share your needs with your partner.

Instead of just thinking that they’ll somehow know or even feeling scared by being too vulnerable, try to take time to figure out exactly what it is you need that you’re not receiving. Your partner loves you and wants you to be happy, but to do that, they need to know what you really want.

Libra

Just because it might feel like you are doing life all on your own, doesn’t mean you are, Libra. While you are working to step more deeply into the era of your true self, and some changes will be taking place, you must stop self-isolating and then wondering why you feel alone.

Try to break this cycle and let yourself see how much your partner wants to be there for you. Let go of that old lens and be open to receiving the kind of love and support you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Scorpio

When you raise your value, Scorpio, life will naturally align to bring you what you deserve. It may feel like you can choose between your romantic dreams and professional success, but this is only the result of an old wound that made you doubt you could have it all.

Realize that you have immense value, and because of that, you can have whatever you dream of. When it starts manifesting in your life, you won’t turn it away because you’re not used to receiving what you are worthy of.

Sagittarius

Life isn’t always made up of opposites, Sagittarius. Despite being able to hold space for multiple options, it seems you are having difficulty finding the middle ground in your relationship.

It’s not always about whether you should go or stay, but rather how you and your partner can create the relationship and life you both want and need. Try to realize there are more options than you first realized so you don’t miss the one that can help your dreams come true.

Advertisement

Capricorn

If you want matters in your relationship to continue evolving, Capricorn, you must also be the one to change them. This comes down to surrendering to important shifts in your life and showing up for the process and how you communicate.

Take a risk today and try to be more honest with your partner about how you feel about your relationship instead of just thinking you are stuck.

Aquarius

You may need to have a difficult conversation, dear Aquarius, especially about the differences between how you perceive your relationship – and how your partner does.

You are two different people, so it’s natural that you may experience the same relationship differently. However, you aren’t operating with the full truth by not sharing your side. Certain matters need to be improved, but that can only be done once you start bringing to attention the differences in perspective.

Advertisement

Pisces

Pisces, you may need to make sure you’re giving yourself time to acclimate to this new chapter before you go about ruining it. Triggers are normal, even in the healthiest of relationships, because it’s how you keep healing and growing.

Rather than letting fear get the best of you, give yourself time today to process what has recently arisen so that you choose growth. You are loved; you need to allow yourself to receive it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.