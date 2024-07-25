One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 26, 2024

According to the tarot horoscope for July 26, 2024, the day looks promising, zodiac signs! The Moon, in honest and determined Aries, enters a sweet conversation with Venus, the planet of love, in look-at-me Leo. This is a great day for healing, not only because we want things in our lives to go well but also because we want to display our highest potential to the world.

Our egos may enlarge as the Moon works nicely with expansive Jupiter in Gemini this Friday. With high hopes, we are ready to do things that make us feel good. What a great way to start the weekend!

Learn what your tarot horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on July 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Relationships can heal, Aries. If you recently went through a rough patch in a relationship, this tarot card indicates that intimacy can be found again. Working through hard times is never easy, but the outcome can be worthwhile if both partners are willing to make an effort. If you feel like a friendship or romantic partner is worth the effort, see what happens. Give things a try.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

"Speak softly, but carry a big stick." You have a quiet strength within you, Taurus, and there's no reason for you to become overly assertive about what you bring to the table.

You may feel like you must maintain a strong presence or act tough around others, but your actions speak louder than words. Let what you do demonstrate who you are and why people should respect you for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Some days, life just comes across as confusing. You may not have all the answers you want for a problem or situation, and even though it's uncomfortable, you'll need to be OK with that.

Learning to let go and allow things just to flow isn't easy, especially if you are a Type A personality. For now, though, try to be at peace with how things are. Eventually, you'll find the process much easier to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Get ready to reach your goal and set a new one. It's surreal when you finally arrive at a place you dreamt about in the past.

Reaching a big goal means adjusting how you view yourself. At the end of the journey, you're a different person. You've grown, and you aren't who you used to be.

Now, refocus. Seize a future opportunity and see where life can lead you next.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

When you sense a relationship or career path is over, it's time to regroup and make a plan to get out. Don't act hastily. Instead, think ahead. What steps do you need to take to make a smooth transition? What do you need? Plan your strategy and then start to work through your action steps. Be smart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your subconscious mind is constantly thinking, planning, speaking and playing out the things it wants to do. You may be surprised by your talent in a certain area. Some of your skills remain untapped.

Today, make time for experimentation. Do something different and see how it brings out a different side to your personality and interests. Explore!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Are you looking for a new way to make money? Perhaps you can start a new income stream with a little time and personal investment. See what your options are. Write a list and examine the cost of each. Don't give up because you feel like you are financially limited. Instead, look for ways to make it work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Are you feeling sad lately? One way to overcome feeling disappointed is to help others. Find a way to contribute to a cause that gives you a sense of purpose. Look for people, animals, or organizations that could use your help.

You can start in your community, talk with friends, network, and see what doors open to you when considering ways to make the best use of your free time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It can be disappointing when people don't act how you imagine they should. You may feel hurt when a child, partner, or friend lets you down. It's hard to forgive when the emotions are still raw.

Can you distance yourself from the situation? With a little time and space, you can regain perspective and find a way to let go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's true that you can do everything on your own, but not needing others can become a sign of weakness, not strength. It's through the process of working with others that you evolve into a more complex person. You may prefer to be autonomous but open yourself up to the idea that more is better, especially when it comes to having friends and coworkers being part of your team.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

No matter how distant you feel from your neighbors or people in your community, everyone is connected in some way. Your choices impact others, and vice versa. That's why when you see someone acting in a way that hurts the greater good, it's better to say something than remain silent. See what channels of change are open to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Riches come in many forms. They aren't always financial. You may be rich in love or friendship. You may have time that others do not. You might enjoy a hobby or be a happy pet owner. Whatever it is that you have that is a blessing, count it and see the beauty in what you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.