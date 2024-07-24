Daily horoscopes for July 25, 2024, show two changes taking place on Wednesday. Mercury, the communication planet enters Virgo a few hours after the Moon enters Aries. We are ready for change, and our desire to take action is high.

Over the next couple of weeks, focus on refining your life admin. If you have a long list of things that you’ve been putting off because of your busy schedule, it’s time to simplify your schedule. Reflect on your own definition of a simple life. What aspects of simplicity resonate most with you?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a sharp eye on your routine, but you may notice where your routine and habits could be much better. Think about how your habits are impacting your overall well-being and focus. This is a good time to observe the distractions in your life so that you can focus on activities and projects that bring you more joy and ease.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you have any creative projects that you haven’t completed yet, this is the time to go back rather than start anything new. When you complete something, it builds your self-esteem and gives you more confidence to create. Perhaps you paused because you lost inspiration; this is the time to see what it means to have creative devotion and discipline that keeps you engaged in your creative making more long-term.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today you may notice more of your unconscious feelings concretely, which can help you feel more grounded in who you are. When we notice the patterns of our unconscious, we can break old patterns and write new stories for ourselves about who we are, without letting the world define us. This can be quite liberating because self-knowledge is truly the path to freedom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you might feel more mentally stimulated than usual. This is a good time to tackle existing challenges and find new solutions. Instead of sitting back and waiting for things to be solved on their own, you have the motivation to fix some issues that have been weighing on your mind and have now become a distraction.

How can you plan your workday to include focused time and refreshing breaks without losing momentum?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, you might figure out how your current life choices align with your values. If they differ, this is a chance for course correction.

You can renegotiate your commitments and partnerships to feel more comfortable without overcommitting yourself. Take some time out to figure out your fundamental values. How can you make sure your choices align with these principles?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your mental faculties are really sharp, and you might sense you have more drive and focus than you usually do.

This is a good day to tackle tasks that may be more demanding on your energy and time, as you have the momentum to complete them more easily. Reflect on your natural rhythms. What times of day do you find it easiest to concentrate and get work done?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today your unconscious may speak to you in more obvious ways. You might notice that there are certain habits you didn’t know you’ve picked up over the last few months, but today you have the power to shed old habits so that you can integrate new ones that help you feel more grounded within yourself, and keep you on track with your goals. Think about your daily routine. Are there activities or behaviors you do automatically without much thought?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is the moment to craft and world-build your vision. You can spot the finer details of your vision that can help bring it into a structured form.

The devil's in the details, so take your time today to ground your imagination by thinking about the small steps that can get you there. Identify measurable results you aim to achieve. How will you know when you've reached your vision?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your productivity is about to increase at work, and you have the mental focus and flexibility to get through your tasks and goals with more efficiency. Just be mindful that you don’t take on too much that could lead to burnout. Remember that your joy is your motivation to keep you engaged and interested in what you give your time toward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may be able to examine your beliefs and how they inform your decisions more accurately, particularly if they aren’t helping you master your natural gifts and talents.

Sometimes, if you don’t believe that things are possible outside of your window of thought, you unconsciously limit yourself from expanding in new ways.

Pop this question in your journal: ‘What beliefs do I currently hold that may limit my growth or happiness? and are these beliefs based on facts or assumptions?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your friends, partners, or lovers might open your eyes to a whole new world of understanding your inner self. Even if these conversations take on a more intense tone, they can help you unpack parts of yourself that you don’t easily show others out of fear or unworthiness.

When you allow yourself to be vulnerable, you let people's love transform you from the inside out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may initiate some important conversations in your relationships that can help you understand each other in new ways. If life has been busy, this is a good time to slow down and check in with those around you and see how your relationships make you feel.

How do you support each other's growth? What new parts of your life are emerging that need some support?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.