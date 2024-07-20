One-Card Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 21, 2024

Some things are coming our way, starting with the Full Moon in Capricorn. The Full Moon represents closure, and it brings with it healing energy, too.

If you have things you need to change, this is the universe opening the door to usher out the old in preparation for the new. Speaking of new things, we are also closing out Cancer season. Let's see what this means for your zodiac sign by consulting the cards.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It's a great big world out there, Aries. If you play your cards right, you may be surprised by all the wonderful opportunities that come your way. You don't want to remain where you are? Decide to try something new and see where the road leads you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You love your independence, yet today's tarot card reveals an opportunity when working in a group. You don't want to miss the chance to enjoy collective genius, do you? Working with a group may not be your idea of fun, but collaborating with others can bring fresh ideas to the table and help a project move ahead more quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

What do you want? It sounds like such a simple question, but the answer may not be easy to find. Once you figure out what you desire most, the solutions will come.

When you want to solve a problem, don't let life just happen. Put a plan in place. You can map out your action plan and increase the odds that you will hit your target exactly how you want to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have a knack for sensing things just because you're naturally inclined toward intuitiveness. It requires skills, though. Detaching from the world. Searching within. Getting still and quiet. Allowing time for reflection and listening closely to your inner voice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have a lot of wisdom inside of you, Leo. A part of you has absorbed so much simply through observation of others. You may not always feel that you know what you need to know at the moment. But, amazingly, if you learn to trust yourself (and your higher power), the answers do come. They are inside of your heart, and it's always speaking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

One small act of self-love can do amazing things for you emotionally. When you are kind and gentle with yourself, it's so much easier to be patient with others. You feel centered. No one's chaos can move you. Something about being in your center of peace allows your reactions to remain calm and without any underlying frustration. It's so good!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You're going to hit roadblocks in your relationship. You may try to understand one another. But sometimes, there's a gap in interpretation. You may say one thing and think your friend or loved one 'got it', but they didn't. Today, be extra diligent in passing on the meaning of things that are important to you but also detach from the outcome. You can have good days, and some not so great days, thanks to miscommunication.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Take a little bit of time to truly appreciate who you are and the value you add to everyone's life. You may crave compliments from others, but how you view yourself matters more than anything. Telling yourself that you're beautiful may feel a little odd at first, but get into the habit. It's a great practice to start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It hurts when a person you love suddenly cuts off communication with you. They may not want to go into a conversation or try to fix a problem you are dealing with. You can't really make a person talk to you when they are upset. Rather than waste the day, focus on yourself. Do the things you want to do with your free time, and maybe later, when they come around, you'll not have resentment about how much time they wasted because you didn't put your life on hold.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

The future is sometimes uncertain, leaving you feeling unsure about yourself, too. Self-doubt can be one of the hardest feelings to combat. When you feel insecure, even if you know in your heart you're OK, it still trickles into everything else. Stop negative self-talk when it starts and replace it with positive affirmations and reminders about how great you and your life are right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to do the things you have always wanted to do. Do you want to go back to college and get a degree? Do you wish to change jobs and start your career? It's never too late to pursue your goals. You only need to make a decision and start the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

What are you holding on to? Letting the past go is difficult because it means life has changed permanently. Like it or not, each day that passes puts more time between you and the things you used to do. You may wish to return to the past, but the future awaits you. it's time to move forward so you can see how much brighter your life can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.