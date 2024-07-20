Full Moon In Capricorn Love Horoscopes On July 21, 2024 For Each Zodiac Sign

The Capricorn Full Moon on July 21, 2024 heavily influences the day's love horoscopes for each zodiac sign, bringing to fruition a phase that began on January 11, 2024 when the Capricorn New Moon occurred.

Aligned with Uranus in Taurus, that New Moon signified that it was time to break free from what was holding you back from living your best life — and having the relationship you’ve always wanted. But, sometimes, it’s more challenging to break free and begin to move on, and so the Capricorn Full Moon brings you your second chance at closure with the past and the new beginning this entire year is about.

Let go of the obligations that may have been holding you back and fully surrender to whatever it takes to free yourself and manifest the love you’ve always wanted.

Here's each zodiac sign's love horoscope for the Full Moon in Capricorn July 21, 2024.

Aries

Don’t get confused when you are being called to tie up loose ends from the past, Aries. It doesn’t mean that you are revisiting old chapters from your life, but only that you are working to free yourself to finally move ahead. There may be some themes surrounding finalizing a divorce, settlement, or other financial matter from a previous relationship. Let yourself be where you are but keep dreaming about what comes next.

Taurus

You have everything within yourself to live the life you’ve always wanted. Instead of crafting your life around a specific relationship, try to realize that it’s about choosing a connection that aligns to the life you’ve already created. Let go of thinking you have to be everything for everyone, or even give up what is most important to you. When you choose yourself, you create the space for another too as well.

Gemini

You may have been feeling some resistance to the changes that have been occurring in your life. But when it comes to those moments of divine transformation, the universe will always have the final say. This is your moment of rebirth, Gemini. You get to decide who you will become and even how your current relationship progresses, but to do that you need to feel into this new person you’ve become. There is no reason to resist what is meant to help bring you into your fate – and the love that will last forever.

Cancer

Perhaps you’ve been testing out a new beginning in love but haven’t quite felt confident that you were free to pursue it. While this is something that you can encounter regardless of what is actually happening, in this case it was connected to your intuition regarding a specific connection. Just because someone makes an offer of getting back together doesn’t mean you must take it. In this case, it may just be the final opportunity to release you from this past situation so you can actually attract the new love you have been wanting.

Leo

Boundaries are everything, Leo, and in this case, you need to protect your space and heart from what isn’t meant for you. You’ve been trying to get clear about what you want while also learning to honor your feelings, but it seems there might be a divine test today to see just how far you’ve come – and if you’re ready for your new beginning. You get to decide not only who to be with, but also who’s advice to take. Don’t be afraid to practice those boundaries and ensure you have the space to keep going after what you really want.

Virgo

Just because an ending occurs doesn’t mean that it brings hurt feelings or sadness. In long-term healthy relationships, there has to be a continual transition towards growth – which also means endings will occur as well. In this case it’s important to focus on creating greater autonomy in your relationship. Instead of thinking you both have to act like the perfect couple and family, try to find the love that is created when you both get to show up as yourselves.

Libra

You might be closing out a particular chapter of your life as you are preparing to move, or even relocate as part of you letting yourself begin to chase your own dreams. It doesn’t mean that you can’t mourn what you thought would happen or even the particular presence of a person, but you can’t let a momentary feeling distract you at this point. Feel what you need to but keep moving ahead.

Scorpio

Communication helps to create opportunities, not just in your professional life, but also in your romantic one. But only if it’s actually communicating what you want, need and deserve. There is no point in keeping it light or even purely fun if it’s not accomplishing anything. Try to focus on the conversations you need to have in order to create a better future. Take a risk in how open you are and let go of thinking that you aren’t worthy of having your needs met.

Sagittarius

Reflect on how you have been showing up in your partnership, dear Sagittarius. How you show up also lets your partner know what you value most, and even how you feel about them. While there has to be some give and take in your connection, you may need to make sure you’re not just going through the motions, but instead consciously connecting with your partner. What is done with genuine emotion always yields better results than simply trying to make someone else happy.

Capricorn

You don’t have to be anything other than who you are. As much as it might have seemed like you need to show up in a specific way in your relationship, it’s actually an illusion. What your partner really needs to see is you simply being yourself, regardless of whether it’s messy or even seems contradictory. When you can let go of how you should be and embrace who you really are, you will stumble into the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Aquarius

There is a difference in the reality of a relationship, versus the fantasy of it. While of course truth always creates the most stable foundation, sometimes the lines between what is real and what is fantasy can become blurred. Try to reflect on how your own views and even the picture that your partner has painted to gauge whether the relationship you’ve actually created is real – or simply is more of a dream that hasn’t yet manifested. You always get to decide what you will accept, but seeing the truth does help.

Pisces

Let yourself open your life up, Pisces. As much as you can get quite comfortable in your own little world, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t more joy to be found. Whether it’s saying yes to accompanying your partner to different events, or even going out with your own friends, it’s time to get back out into the world. You can still have quiet, and time to work on your dreams, but you also need to start making more room for joy as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.