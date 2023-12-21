25 Small Bad Habits Keeping You Single

These 25 things might seem minute, but they might be the reason you can't find love.
Dec 21, 2023
In the world of energy and the law of attraction, there's a simple principle to understand: natural and universal law brings to you what you're focused on.
Many singles complain, "Oh no, you don't understand. There are no singles out there interested in me. I can't find anyone to date. Do I have to settle and live alone?"
Ironically, it's that very mindset that can keep a single person single.
So what to do? It's difficult for some to "talk yourself into a better mood" or "create a more productive mindset." Many coaches advise just that, though. So I'm here to offer another practical way to shift your energy toward positivity.
Attack this list with passion, and address any items that are true for you. It will shock you how much your attitude will change by simply removing these energy blocks present in your life.
These 25 small bad habits are keeping you single:
1. Unreturned phone calls
Call back the people who care about you.
2. Unanswered emails
Check your work emails.
3. Unpaid bills
4. Cluttered closets and junk drawers
Having an organized closet just makes life so much easier.
5. Old food in the refrigerator
6. Out-of-date food in the freezer
7. Out of date computer
8. Old flip cell phone
9. Pet hair everywhere
Invest in a lint roller, and maybe some couch covers as well.
10. Smoking
It's very bad for you, and unattractive.
11. Working long hours
Working all the time and feeling burned out will not make you happy.
12. Drains running slow
13. The house interior needs painting
14. Neglected yard, garden or patio
15. No spiritual or social connections
It's important to have some kind of foundation, whether it be close friends or religion.
16. Stuffy, cluttered bedroom
17. Old pillows on the bed
18. Unfinished projects
Getting things done will give you a sense of accomplishment.
19. Messy desk
20. Accumulating junk mail
21. Old, uncomfortable mattress
Invest in a new mattress, a good night's sleep is so important.
22. Not respected at work
23. Burned-out light bulbs in the house
24. Scuffed up old shoes
25. Not enough time outdoors
Taking better care of your external environment will make your internal environment — your heart, emotions, and thinking — improve. It's mysterious how this works, but that makes it even more fun. Step over your doubts and go through this list addressing anything you can. Before long, your spirits will lift.
One thing's for sure, the most attractive thing you can bring to a new relationship is a happy, cheerful spirit. Work on being content and at peace with your life. That's irresistible to people looking for love.
Catherine Behan is a highly educated and accomplished individual with a diverse professional background. She is a dating and intimacy coach, blogger, content writer, freelance writer, and editor. She currently works as a Law of Attraction and Success Coach, where she leverages her expertise in EFT to help people attract abundance and success in their lives.