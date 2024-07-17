Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On July 18 — Moon In Sagittarius

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon spends the day in Sagittarius. The Moon's position in a philosophical sign may affect how we view love now and challenge it. As the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Mercury in Leo on Thursday, July 18, allow yourself to stretch your perspective, question your beliefs, and realize that the truth often exists between your intuition and fears.

Starting Friday, if you allow yourself to change your perspective, your ability to love others and accept people you care about also will grow. Let's get ready to receive even greater love than what was once thought impossible.

What each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 18, 2024 reveals this Friday.

Aries

You may be seeing matters solely from the place of your wounding, dear Aries. While no one can blame you for feeling this way, it still is important to challenge yourself to determine whether it’s true.

Don’t let yourself push away a great love simply because you are afraid to become more vulnerable and believe this person may be the one that you’ve spent your whole life waiting for.

Taurus

Try to be more open to seeing matters from your partner’s perspective, Taurus. While you’ve been trying hard to find balance and still advocate for yourself, your partner seems left out of the process.

It is always possible to heal your relationship, but you must be willing to release control of certain aspects and focus on creating that energy of partnership together. Don’t be afraid to admit your partner has some pretty amazing ideas of their own, too!

Gemini

With so much healing occurring, Gemini, it’s easy to get confused about what you are feeling from past events or what’s happening now.

Try to give yourself time today to relax, reflect on what is real, and even reconnect with your partner. You might not have seen them in the best light recently, so giving yourself a chance to embrace the truth and the love they offer you will enable you to repair any recent challenges.

Cancer

To truly find the happiness you seek, Cancer, you also need to focus on what matters most. Whether it’s nitpicking your partner, being afraid of what others may think or even simply not articulating your personal desires, you need to ensure that everything you do is helping you build more of what you want.

Boundaries may be especially important today to protect your relationship from outside influence and ensure that you invest in what is of the greatest value to you.

Leo

If marriage is what you want, dear Leo, then you can be courageous enough to say it. You will have a gift with words today, but commitment and even family matters are on your mind.

Instead of thinking it’s just a momentary whim or that your partner couldn’t possibly want the same thing, try to simply be honest about the next step you want to take together instead of waiting for them to bring it up.

Virgo

Everything that you dream of can become reality, Virgo, yet that doesn’t mean there won’t be slight differences. Reflect today on what you dreamed for that aspect of domestic bliss, and then be honest with yourself about what you have created.

While some pieces will inevitably look different, you may be surprised to find that you actually have created the relationship and home of your dreams; hopefully, that lets you enjoy it a bit more.

Libra

Try not to take matters so seriously today, Libra. It’s not that you are on the wrong track or have anything to fear, but it seems that you are missing the point of the journey.

Instead of solely focusing on your romantic relationship and all the milestones you crave, take a small step back and call up your friends for an impromptu girl’s weekend or even book that overnight at that spa you’ve been considering. This shift in perspective will allow you to realize there is so much more to life than just milestones.

Scorpio

You are worth gold, Scorpio, but you also need to start acting like you believe this is true. Instead of thinking that it’s a negative to no longer want to associate with certain people or even go to particular places – recognize that it’s part of your personal upgrade you’ve been doing.

Move with value and love with value as well. The more you start reveling in your worth, the easier it will be to attract someone who treats you even better than you’ve imagined.

Sagittarius

New horizons are sparkling, Sagittarius, and the future seems to be calling. Try to use this energy to reflect on how you feel about your life and your plans. Let your heart lead you here, and then don’t be afraid to put in the leg work to bring it all to reality.

You may also receive a surprise offer today, which should confirm that you are on the right path. Let your love expand and seize the opportunities to take your life in a new and exciting direction.

Capricorn

Deep down, Capricorn, your intuition is a part of you that you can trust. Don’t try to find the logical reason for it all, and instead, let yourself trust in this inner voice and where it is directing you at the moment, especially when it comes to certain changes.

Whether it’s reconnecting after a period of separation, figuring out the next steps of your relationship, or even how to plan for the future financially – you already have all the answers you need, so long as you start listening to your intuition.

Aquarius

You might be too close to a particular situation to see matters clearly, Aquarius. This doesn’t mean you or anyone is wrong, but it also doesn’t mean you’re right too. Matters of love have felt off recently, and while you and your partner have done your best to navigate it, it still feels like a lot is unresolved.

Try confiding in some of your dearest friendships about what has been going on and being open to hearing their perspective; it might just change yours.

Pisces

You need a break, dear Pisces. It’s not always that something is wrong in your connection or has changed how your partner feels about you.

Sometimes, you genuinely need a day off somewhere beautiful, likely near water, to clear your mind and recharge. Some time outside, away from the other stresses in your life, will do wonders for your relationship and ability to see everything from the best perspective again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.