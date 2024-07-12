One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 13, 2024

We reach a breaking point in today's astrology this month, and that is when we are between the two major lunar transits: The Full and the New Moon. On Saturday, the Quarter Moon in Libra fosters a sense of urgency centered on relationships. Libra symbolizes justice, balance, and love.

For some zodiac signs, specifically Aries and Libras, a breaking point could be reached in a key relationship where a decision needs to be made to go all in or step out. For other signs, it's important to be mindful of how we treat others. Are we being fair? Are we giving as much as we receive? If not, it's time to make adjustments. Let's explore what else the cards reveal for Saturday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

The goodness you put out into the world comes back, Aries. You can persist in being energized and refreshed in goodwill by finding the reward of giving and knowing they will be blessed in due time, too. Your efforts are accounted for!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You're ready to make some money, Taurus. It's time to set a goal for how much you need to make by the year's end to manifest it into your life. Setting your mind on a concrete number can help you mentally and emotionally fuel your passion to claim your dreams. Make an action plan, Taurus. The timing is right.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's hard to believe that after all this time, you've met someone who matches your energy. Don't let doubt or insecurity about past failed relationships taint the beautiful vibe you share with this new love. You want to enjoy what you've found in a soul who seems to love you for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

They say there is 'no school like the old school,' and while you can list all the ways old thinking hurts people, there is some merit to this way of thinking. Maybe you like a few old-fashioned routines your parents or grandparents followed and want to keep. There's no harm in it! You can modify them a bit to make them your own. Strike a balance and see what works for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Sometimes, you're the expert, and then there are days when you're the rookie. You might have a steep learning curve on a subject you want to master, so don't be hard on yourself. You don't have to pretend that you don't know. In fact, asking good questions can help you to learn faster. Learn to get comfortable with sounding like you're new at this. Soon, you'll know more than you realized you did.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

When you don't want to feel the pain of a breakup or disappointment, you may ignore those emotions, and then they come out sideways in the form of anger or depression. Rather than pretend you're not sad, permit yourself to cry. Dealing with what you feel, from joy to sorrow, is healthy. All feelings are valid, including the less pleasant ones.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Get to know yourself better. Are you so focused on what's happening in everyone's life that you forget to care for yourself? You can easily get lost in the maze of other people's problems. When you pour too much of your vitality into people, it leaves less of it for you. Today, assess whether or not you need to pull back and tend to your own life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Are you struggling to make ends meet? It's tough when everything is so expensive, but your pay isn't going up equally. You need a new financial strategy that helps you to make more money — or a new revenue stream. Look at your options. Do you want to turn your hobby into a side gig? Perhaps you want to work part-time until you save money and get out of debt.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Do you feel misunderstood? You need a good friend who will listen and has an empathetic nature by your side. It's good to ask people you love and trust to be there and listen when you are down. Are you used to being the strong one in your friend group? Take turns. Your friends may feel honored that you trusted them to show your softer side. Don't be ashamed to show it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Life is sweeter when you have a variety of friends in your life. It's also a welcomed mental break when you have people who view the world as you do. Do you want to be yourself more? Choose to spend time with people that make you laugh and feel like you belong in the world.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You can always tell when someone tries to fool you and pull a fast one. Calling someone out is hard, but you will push through it and bring up your feelings. It's so much easier to address the problem head-on than to live regretfully wishing you had said something.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good times are coming, even if it doesn't seem that way right now. You hit a few snags in your day, but that doesn't mean you won't end it strong. Remember that each moment is an opportunity to set the pace and turn things around positively. You can make this an even better situation. Just don't give up.

