How The First Quarter Moon In Libra Improves Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On July 13, 2024

With the First Quarter Moon in Libra on Saturday, July 13, love horoscopes urge us to take action and decide whether you want to try to create a reconciliation or if whatever has occurred is too big a break to return from.

Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love. This air sign represents partnership, compromise, balance, and the ability to find resolution and healing to even the most difficult of moments in your romantic life. With the Moon in this sign, partnership, healing conversations, and even love are on your side as you want to work together, which can help you understand that nothing ever occurs that can keep you and your partner apart, especially if you consciously choose to focus on all the love you have created.

Here's what your love horoscope reveals for your zodiac sign on July 13, 2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, you must start thinking about what you really want for your romantic life. While in your heart you’ve already decided, your actions haven’t always been in alignment with that recently.

While you may have good reasons for this process, it doesn’t mean it’s not taking a toll on your partner. But only you can decide whether you’re going to go for the love you’ve always wanted or end up blocking your own path to bliss.

Taurus

Every small decision matters, Taurus, and that means even the ones you make for yourself affect your relationship. It might be wise to focus on if you’ve been sending mixed signals to your partner, especially regarding what you want versus how you are actually showing up.

Resentment or even confusion can appear in even the best intentions, but to heal this, you must first be honest with yourself.

Gemini

Love is all around you, Gemini, the only question is, will you embrace it? You have the opportunity today to set some intentions not just for love, but a continuing space of commitment in your life.

This love has the power to last and to change your life in the most amazing ways possible. But you need to spend time with your partner being honest about what you want – and maybe even planning an evening where you let your actions speak even louder than any words.

Cancer

To find the peace you seek, Cancer, you must first become it. Matters within your home and domestic life have felt rather tense lately, especially if it feels like you are constantly finding out new information or even finally having to confront what has been lingering in the shadows.

As the energy of today begins filtering into your life, you’ll be able to show up and talk matters out more peacefully. This doesn’t mean you need to ignore your feelings; instead, recognize that it’s safe to talk about matters so a resolution can be found finally.

Leo

Communication is the best way to clear up any confusion, Leo. It just helps to give yourself time to reflect on what it is you are actually feeling. You may have to be the one to extend the olive branch to your partner today, especially if you’ve let your frustrations get the best of you recently.

Try approaching matters that help with reconciliation rather than still trying to be right in this situation. As long as you work together, it doesn’t matter who is right or wrong.

Virgo

It may serve you to reflect on the inner dynamics of your relationship, dear Virgo. As much as you excel at taking charge and leading situations, even in your romantic life, your partner may feel like they haven’t had as much say over their future as they’d like.

Try to embrace the perspective that you and your partner have equal weight in planning your future, and also consciously involve them in the process instead of taking their silence as disinterest.

Libra

It’s time to forgive yourself, Libra, for all that has previously happened. As you learn, grow, and even heal, you change how you react to certain situations – and even change the type of romantic relationship you are attracted to.

When this happens, you can also beat yourself up a bit over why you didn’t see the truth sooner or react better. Try to find forgiveness for yourself, Libra. Your partner isn’t holding anything against you, so it doesn’t serve for you to be living in regret.

Scorpio

Embrace the fearlessness of your depths, dear Scorpio, as you are encouraged to find peace with your inner self. Your intuition is always with you, but at times, your intuition can also be the voice of your inner child or even past heartbreak. But you can’t see that until you’ve also reached a certain level of healing – which you now have.

Try to spend time connecting with the different parts of yourself, realizing you can hold space for your healing and intuition simultaneously. Hopefully, this will allow you to start trusting yourself once again when it comes to matters of the heart.

Sagittarius

Who you surround yourself with is everything, Sagittarius. Your friends, co-workers, or even family members aren’t just those people who support you or even those you have a good time with – they can also spiritually imprint upon you.

This means that you can find yourself changing or even taking on traits of others simply because of the time spent around others rather than it actually being your truth, which can severely affect your romantic relationship. Take time today to reflect on how your circle affects you and be ready to make any changes necessary so that you can feel confident you’re following your own heart.

Capricorn

You are innately successful, Capricorn, and once you decide upon something, everything in the universe conspires to make it a reality. The caveat is that you can’t approach your romantic life in the same way you do your professional one.

Love isn’t a goal but a partnership and a decision made together. Try to involve your partner more today, focusing less on how your relationship looks and more on how it actually feels— for both of you.

Aquarius

You are craving adventure and wide-open space, dear Aquarius. But you don’t need to end your relationship simply because of this desire for newness. Try to be honest with your partner about any ruts you’ve felt like you’ve been in, and then make a plan together to take in new experiences.

This is your chance to change up the recent energy, find greater peace, and even once again feel confident in your romantic relationship – you may need to shake things up a bit for that to happen.

Pisces

It’s no surprise that you crave a deep and meaningful connection, Pisces, but you do need to ensure that you convey that to your partner. If you’re feeling disconnected or ignored, don’t just sit on those feelings, hoping your partner will change.

Don’t take that as a sign to start distancing yourself from this relationship. Instead, be open about what kind of quality time you need and how important it is for you to feel connected, as that will help you receive more of the love you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.