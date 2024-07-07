One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 8, 2024

A good word is a welcomed thing, and that's what we receive from our daily tarot horoscope on July 8, 2024. A few positive transits help us out. First, we, the Moon in Leo, foster courage and determination. Venus works nicely with zany Uranus to help improve relationships and bring sudden developments in love.

Even though fire signs may feel slightly frustrated at times today, thanks to Mars in a square to the Moon, good things will come to those who practice patience and search for opportunities in challenging times. One thing to help make the most out of tough times is to talk openly about your desires. Fortunately, we have support from lucky Jupiter in harmony with Mercury, the planet of communication, all day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

It is a beautiful thing to have the support of a community. This is a great time to invest in your friendships and not be afraid to be the first to reach out, be vulnerable, or be a friend overall. You can use the internet as a resource to meet new people or get plugged into like-minded communities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Priestess - Reversed

Oftentimes, what is, you don't have to flaunt. The truth will speak for itself. For instance, people who overly exert themselves or put people down might appear confident, but insecurity might be speaking. In contrast, a confident person has no need to compare. Pay attention to the actions and what is speaking through them. Actions speak louder than words, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Propsperity may be coming to you, Gemini! This is a great time to make investments or diversify your streams of income. Overall, establish steady foundations and create healthy relationships with money.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Strength

You have to work to grow spiritually as well, Cancer. Just like working out your physical body, you will often see results equated to what you put in. You grow very strong if you work out several days a week. Similarly, there are spiritual practices that ground you or strengthen your faith, and consistency in them will support your overall connection and belief.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

This card motivates you to do what you can to improve your finances. This is a wonderful time to set a budget, try not to overspend, and make choices that align with your goals.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Group collaboration can be powerful because you can bounce off of each other, booming from one another's ideas. This is a great time to partner with others and delegate tasks to those with the strengths for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

You have the capacity for so much greatness, Libra. You only need to fixate that energy and pinpoint your "why" to be a driving force. That will keep you going, and be greater than anything that opposes you, like temptations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

You naturally provide nurturing energy to others, Scorpio. Like a tree that stands tall, providing shade and support for all. Keep walking strong, Scorpio. Whether you realize it or not, you are casting an influence on others, and your goodness is noticed. You have the capacity to be a very stong role model.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

A warm, supportive atmosphere makes one for growth. It is a beautiful time to meet and invest in friendships that cultivate that warmth and align with who you want to be. In addition to that, do what you can to cultivate that atmosphere yourself. Support your friends, and develop a kind inner voice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

You have a softer spot that people don't know you hide when you don't feel safe enough to be vulnerable. Yet, today is when you reveal your sensitivities and want to be respected for having them. You want to know you can show this side of yourself without being judged. You may see that you can, which opens up a whole new world for your love life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Don't be afraid to express yourself freely and speak goodness where you see it. When you love someone's smile or top, let them know! Similarly, communicate how important the people close to you are. People don't know what you don't tell them, so tell them just how much you appreciate them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

If you are thinking about making a daring choice or stepping into a dream, some odds might seem against you, but fix your eyes on all that's propelling you. You might be prepared and made for such a time as this, and though it might be a hard journey, it will be rewarding. One win can drive you into a positive cycle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.