One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 7, 2024

The Moon fuels power and strength for us on Sunday.

Written on Jul 06, 2024

One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 7, 2024 Nuebee, Pinkbrush | Canva Pro
We have a powerful day in store for us on Sunday while the Moon is in Leo and the Sun is in Cancer. When the Moon is in Leo, our courage gets fired up; when the Sun is in Cancer, we may keep our ambitions to ourselves. It's a good day to tackle personal projects around the home or to start something new. 

The three-day window of the New Moon is still activated, so if you have anything you need to initiate, allow the Leo Moon to give you the drive and stamina to get started.

Find out what Sunday's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You "stand on the shoulder of giants," Aries. It's nice to bask in your accomplishments, but it's also important to acknowledge the people who have been there for you along the way. When you show your appreciation, you open the door to more influence. You demonstrate what a quality team player you are, and keep negative energy away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Strength

It takes a lot of guts to face challenges, but every time you pull up your bootstraps and decide you will not let fear dominate your choices, you become stronger each time. You teach your mind to embrace the process of conflict resolution. You start to see it as part of your life's journey and something to do because it works rather than run because you're afraid of what would happen next.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Temperance

Opposites in love can attract and work out very well. it takes an open mind to see the unique traits in others and find them fascinating. You learn and grow together. You open the door to new worlds and ways of thinking when you see the world from a different vantage point. There's no reason to hang around people who are only like you. Diversity is the spice of life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Nine of Cups


Summertime is here, and what's better than a sweet little fling? You can be in a relationship and plan something out of the ordinary with your partner. A trip to a cabin or a picnic along the beach, walking along a sunset. Romance is what you decide it can be. Be imaginative!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles


There are so many wonderful things you can do that use your creative energy and intellect. If you're feeling bored during your free time, think about something challenging and fun to try. Maybe you can take an art or dance class. If you've always wanted to garden or write, dabble and see how you like it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Four of Cups


Negative energy leaves a lingering emotion, so when you feel icky after doing something or being around a particular person, don't think it's you. It may actually be them or something you are sensing that will come up later. It's always better to pay attention to your gut instincts. Silencing them only makes your inner voice become quieter and harder to hear. Tune your ear so it's more aware than less.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: The Hanged Man


Don't go against your moral code. You have set high standards for yourself, and lowering them isn't going to make other people like you more. It may mute their criticism of your choices because you're doing things their way, but will that make you happy? Focusing on yourself could be the higher road you need right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: The Hermit


Of all the zodiac signs, you are known for your psychic intuition, and part of the problem is that it can be exhausting for you. When you pick up images or words from others, release them back into the universe. Today, you may experience hyper-intuitiveness, but that does not mean you must take in every message you receive from the universe. You may be meant to know this skill is yours to refine for when you need it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Star


Look at where you are now, Sagittarius. It's not where you once were. Each day, you take on a new journey and make progress. Today is a day to intentionally direct your steps and notice the wins, big or small! 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Ace of Wands - Reversed

Conventional thinking might be able to get you so far, but there is a credit to be granted to atypical ways, too. Doing things differently than everyone else might be able to offer you an advantage. You might see things in another way and find diverse solutions. Don't feel the need to change just for the sake of conformity, Capricorn. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You may have the capacity to live more unlimitedly than you currently are, Aquarius. This card calls you to explore your options and view the future through a hopeful lens. You may feel limited to what you live in, but there might be things you can do to move in a different direction. This is a great time to check the current attitude in which you live your life, whether of lack or gratitude. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Seven of Swords - Reversed

Keep your ears open and your heart wise. It's crucial to understand we are learning each day, and there are things we don't know. Especially when embarking on new adventures, like launching a business, there may be room for improvement or a space for advice. Listen to what others have to say, especially those with experience, and discern who are uneducated critics. 

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

