5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes On July 8 - 14, 2024

Sweet desires will mash up with speedy intellect this week, between July 8 - 14, 2024. Are you ready for the universe to help you take everything to the next level? If you believe, you will be. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under this influence. They are: Cancer, Scorpio, Leo, Aries, and Pisces. But the rest are encouraged to not shrink themselves either!

We begin the week with a major astrological transit on July 9. Pallas Retrograde will end and Pallas will go Direct in Scorpio on this day. As the heavenly body that rules over inner fire and wisdom, this transition will cause an upsurge within the collective to live better, together as well as alone.

You are urged to embrace the competitive nature of the world while realizing that there are good competitions that bring joy, purpose, and upliftment and bad competitions that are zero-sum games of total destruction, even for the one who believes they have won. Can you strike the right balance and choose the right path?

The transition of Venus from Cancer to Leo on July 11 will make this need more apparent when we suddenly realize that what was considered the flapping of a butterfly's wings was actually the sign of a level 7 hurricane. Trust your intuition on this path of major changes, and you will know how to surf to waves, no matter what! Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for July 8 - 14, 2024:

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection

Cancer, the energy this week for you is all about nurturing yourself from within and transforming into the new you. The first half of the week will bring challenges and transitions to your doorstep. Stick with this cosmic schedule and the second half of the week will reveal your blessings like a pearl in an oyster.

You are also encouraged to incorporate a journaling practice into your daily life at this time. It will help you understand the signs and synchronicities around you and also understand your emotional currents through it all. You are about to level up!

2. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Anger

Big changes are coming your way this week, Scorpio! Those of you who are in a competitive field of some kind or are about to sit for an exam will discover your true power when thrown under pressure. No one will be able to match up to you. Your inner Grim Reaper is about to be unleashed!

The second half of the week promises to be more sedate and relaxing. Make time for proper sleep and rest so you are recharged and ready for the coming weeks. It's not over until it's over.

3. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Leo, your energy this week is absolutely fabulous! You are encouraged to be a team player in the first half and not try to change the power dynamics. But make sure to be mindful of any teammate who tries to tip the odds in their favor to the detriment of the entire team!

If you can do this successfully, you will shine like never before in the second half of the week and may even find yourself handed the leadership position because you have proven your mettle. Put your foot on the pedal once that happens, and embrace the opportunities that come your way. The limelight will be all yours!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Cosmic currents

Aries, don't let your anxieties get the best of you this week. Calm yourself and ground within. Whether you do this through meditation, focused breathing, or a simple round of drinking tea mindfully, you can lock into your blessings when your mind is calm and you feel in control. Adaptability is the key for you.

The second half of the week will be super powerful for you if you can do the above. When that happens, no one can block you from achieving everything you have set your sights on. You are about to reach a new stratosphere of success!

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: News

Pisces, the energy this week is powerful for you. Lean into your natural mode of expression and your talents and gifts. You will surprise everyone with what you can do and accomplish. Even yourself!

The second half of the week will bring more choices to your doorstep. Be mindful and trust your instincts here. You will know what's right for you and what may be right for someone else but not you. You are also encouraged to gather information and keep learning. You've got this!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.