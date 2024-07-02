4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Moon Conjunct Jupiter On July 3, 2024

On July 3, 2024, four zodiac signs will enter a much more prosperous and fortunate era. Our horoscopes tell us we are working with a highly positive influence: the Moon conjunct Jupiter. What this transit brings will benefit us in many ways, some of them financial.

Jupiter's energy expands what we already have and offers us a chance to introduce new benefits into our lives. Four zodiac signs will take the ball and run with it, meaning this is only Day One of the fortunate era. An era could last a very long time, especially when Jupiter is what causes it to 'become.'

Here's how the Moon and Jupiter usher in a fortunate era for four fortunate zodiac signs on July 3, 2024.

1. Gemini

Aris Leoven from corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Recently, you may have received an opportunity to get into something that wasn't perfect, but it showed promise — more than your average everyday opportunity. You'll start to see how you've just been handed something great.

This could very well be the beginning of a truly fortunate era in your life, Gemini. With Moon conjunct Jupiter at the helm, you can expect more and more, including more belief, more money, and more positive vibes coming your way. What's fun here is that you expected none of this, and that's why it's all the more joyous for you.

During the astrological transit of the Moon in conjunction with Jupiter, all that you know about yourself gets to be expanded upon and made manifest as abundant opportunity. This means if you're good at something, you'll become excellent at it. That will open the doors to greater pay, greater experience with it, and a greater life in general.

2. Virgo

Aris Leoven from corelens, Artulina | Canva Pro

Because you have tried to create a better life for yourself, Virgo, you will finally be rewarded for your efforts on July 3. Wednesday, something great happens. With the Moon conjunct with Jupiter working its magic for your benefit, good vibes begin to snowball.

Your mind no longer holds you back, as you've come to befriend that inner voice of yours. You are no longer attached to the idea that you'll 'fail' or you're 'not good enough.' Those days are long gone, and so much of that is because you worked hard to rid yourself of such negativity.

Because of this, you get the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter to help you out with the next phase, which is all about good luck and a great attitude. As of Wednesday, you'll be walking into a very fortunate era where your mental state is radiantly healthy, and your attitude is all about attracting abundance.

3. Sagittarius

wc studio, NinaMalyna | Canva Pro

During Moon conjunct Jupiter on Wednesday, you will be in touch with your higher nature. What this really means for you, Sagittarius, is that 'all things fall into place.' You are calm, cool, and collected; nothing bothers you. This peaceful attitude is what opens up the universe for you, allowing blessings to rain down upon you.

You are entering a very fortunate era in your life, Sagittarius, and you take it in stride. Things have been changing for you for a while now, and with the help of a Jupiter transit, you come to know, with confidence, that this is something you can handle. You feel at one with this kind of abundant 'luck,' and you roll with it.

It's not that you expect great fortune to arrive in your life suddenly; it's that you are not standing in its way this time. You have learned to accept the good and the bad, and this new fortunate era in your life is the universe's way of telling you that you are doing the right thing, so keep it up.

4. Pisces

wc studio, Dean Drobot| Canva Pro

You do many things in your life that others do not necessarily appreciate or approve of, which has put you at odds with certain people over the years. Still, you feel that you can only be true to yourself and that in doing so, you can create your kind of peace, regardless of how others perceive you.

On July 3, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll see that sticking by your standards is what brings you the greatest joy. With the help of Jupiter's mighty vibe, you'll know that what you're experiencing right now is a renaissance of sorts. This is a fortunate era for you; you feel good about walking into it.

So, Pisces, you have no problem with accepting the idea that good things happen to those who remain true to themselves, and you are a true original. You love your life, and you plan on continuing in this fashion. Being unique is your thing; apparently, with the help of Moon conjunct Jupiter, it works for you. Carry on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.