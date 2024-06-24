One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 25, 2024

Now that the Full Moon's intensity has finally faded, we experience the lightness that comes with freedom. The Moon entering Aquarius fans the flames of our wanderlust, and we desire to be free from whatever restricts our growth and momentum. The Aquarius Moon provides a hefty dose of independence vibes, and it's the sign that rules odd interests like astrology and zodiac signs. Tuesday is the perfect time for a tarot card reading, so let's see what's in store for you.

Here's what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals on June 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You might not be able to control unexpected obstacles, Aries, but it’s time to truly own all you have power over. This is a great time to pull out the planners and notice what habits you want to build and break. The fact that things are being orchestrated bigger than your control can be beautiful. And peace will come to you when you stop striving for a role you cannot have. Instead, focus your energy on doing what you can to produce goodness and leave the rest to whom it belongs. As the saying goes, if it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You won't keep or build up your possessions by doing things to give them away, Taurus. For instance, before you can consider building your assets, you may need to consider how to take care of whatever you already have. You may gain more, but your will habits follow you. This might look like practicing saving more than you spend or noticing whatever mentalities you can release.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You can find a wholeness of joy and renewal by becoming more present and committing wholly to whatever you do. Life can naturally be very fast-paced, but your calm can be intentionally slowing down. From walking in the park, pull yourself out of the online world or maybe even your own thoughts and submerge in the world around you. Feel the sun on your skin, and notice how beautiful the world is around you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Hindsight is 20/20, Cancer. You may be very confused by your current life or troubles, but looking back, everything will make sense. Be encouraged; things may seem to be falling apart, but they truly fall into place. Even in the hardships, there is beauty; the rain produces what nothing else could. The wins might be for celebration, and the storms are to build your character and strengthen you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

When trying to commit to a better life or journey, Leo, distractions will always tempt you to swerve off that route. However, see right through them and stand firm in your commitments. Look at the opportunity cost; what are you giving up by saying yes? Does it align with your identity or the life you are trying to build? Furthermore, their desirability may not lessen, but their strength to resist may grow. You begin wanting what’s best for you in the long term more than you want now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things are coming to you, Virgo. There are blessings that you can’t even yet see, but they are making their way to you. Today is a great day to appreciate how far you have come, what you have in your hands today, and all that is coming. Reflect on this: some of your best days you have not yet lived, and some of the greatest people you will love and will love you you have not met. Oftentimes, an unhopeful or pessimistic spirit can make up our view of the future. But dare to challenge that view; the days to come may not be perfect and even full of challenges, but you can face each one and build a life you love. You are strong, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Push through now, and you will reap the rewards later, Libra. You may solely feel the burden of your hard work now, but find rest in looking to the future, knowing each hard or dull minute is accounted for. Your efforts will not be wasted; the work will be recognized.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Give others the same amount of tolerance for mistakes as you would wish they’d give you, Scorpio. Oftentimes, the things we judge people for are really just hurt or humanness being expressed. This card encourages you to further your cultivation of empathy and compassion. It doesn’t mean you excuse the wrongdoings, but you can see a wider perspective, and your heart isn’t so hardened by them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Notice the thoughts you have, Sagittarius. Not all of them are true, but be careful; your subconscious recognizes each as such. If you aren’t careful, lies can penetrate your belief system and cause you to be crippled by them. On the other hand, by making your mind a nicer place to be through one good and true thought at a time, you can change your feelings and life as a whole. You have the power, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have unique capabilities within you, Capricorn. No one else is you, and that is what you bring to the table. If you’re not careful, comparison can blind you to the joy and beauty of what you offer. This is a time to tap into your creative side and build confidence in your skills. This is also fertile soil to dream new dreams and establish a vision for a goal or your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Not all things are good for you, Aquarius. Sometimes, even the very thing you love the most can hurt you the worst. This is a time to have the utmost self-love and break off what isn’t ultimately good for you, even if it's hard. Put an end to any unhealthy situations, thought patterns or habits. You have the power to create a beautiful life, Aquarius. However, if nothing changes, nothing changes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgment

Keeping to something just because that’s what you’ve always done may not be reason enough to stay with it. This is a good time to reflect on belief systems or any questions you have. You can assess the lessons you have learned up to this point and the life you want to lead in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.