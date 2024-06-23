Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 24, 2024

Mondays usher in positive energy. You get a chance to do things better than the week before.

With the Moon in analytical Aquarius fostering a sense of rebel energy, you can try to innovate an old and tired way of doing work or find a tool that streamlines your productivity. The Sun will be in Cancer, so it's a wonderful day for cooking and grocery shopping, and hanging out at home or your favorite local restaurant to order a comfort meal.

There are lots of great things to look forward to on this first day of the week. Let's also see what your tarot card reading predicts for you.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Tarot: The Empress, reversed

Every day is an opportunity to do one thing for yourself, but sometimes you let time fly and miss the boat. Set a date and time at the end of the day, and don't break that promise with yourself. It can be anything that eases your mind and brings you peace. Self-care is so important, Aries. You deserve it, and when you care for yourself, everyone around you will benefit from your investment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Tarot: Ace of Cups

Love is such an amazing experience. It doesn't matter if you're falling in love for the first time with someone new or are catching feelings for a partner you've been with for years. The joy of emotional attachment and affection is yours with the Ace of Cups tarot card. The stars are laying out a glorious red carpet for you and a partner to walk on to a lovely weekend together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Tarot: Ten of Swords

Sadness is internalized pain, and when the feeling of gloom is overwhelming, it means you are ready to heal. You may not know where to start on this powerful journey of closure. Rather than do it yourself, talk to a trusted friend you've observed going through a personal transformation in their own life. Speak to a counselor, therapist, or spiritual guide. It may feel difficult to take that first step now, but once you begin, you'll start feeling stronger, more empowered and lighter in your spirit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Tarot: Death, reversed

Are you averse to change? As a Cancer, whose zodiac sign rules the home, familiarity and comfort are meaningful to you. This trait of yours could be one of the reasons why you like to maintain the status quo. Today, you are encouraged to resist this side of your inherent nature and step outside your comfort zone. It may make you feel uncomfortable, but imagine you are on the other side, happy and feeling courageous in a life you've always wanted!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Tarot: Nine of Cups, reversed

You can be with someone and love them very much, but sense there's a piece of your heart unfulfilled. Today's Nine of Cups, reversed, points to the emptiness you feel in a partnership; however, this longing doesn't mean you have to break up. It could mean that you need to branch out. Explore your personal interests. Seek friendships and hobbies and cultivate a sense of identity outside your partnership. Be a friend to yourself, and see how it enhances your union — perhaps even making it feel more special than it does to you right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Tarot: Queen of Pentacles

You may be tough around the edges occasionally, but what people may not realize is that your toughness is because you care so much about their growth. This is a day when your motherly, nurturing energy shines. When you start doting on others, check in to ensure they enjoy the experience as much as you feel the need to. You want to be loving, but it's important to know that they want to receive that care from you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Tarot: Five of Wands

You can always tell when someone is a hater and not a supporter. The green eye of envy is alive and well in the life of a person in your circle of trust. They may have a little resentment toward you because you have the discipline to do something they want to do but refuse to commit their time and energy to completing. You can't make them feel better if they aren't working for themselves. You may need not to overshare your success and give them the space to change on their own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Tarot: Two of Pentacles

Even when two people love each other very much, there needs to be space for growth as individuals. You may find that your relationship has hit a plateau, and it's time to do things separately. Set a date night for you as a couple, but make time for friends and people with whom you enjoy doing things to add variety. Diversity in love is the spice of life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Tarot: Four of Pentacles

Are you pushing down a difficult experience because you don't want to deal with it? Tough feelings can pop up when you suppress them. Rather than ignore what you're going through today, address it. Write if it helps you to put your thoughts into words. Use a voice recorder if you want to make a note and return to review it later. You do healing for yourself, and it's an investment in yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Tarot: The Tower, reversed

You are at this special point in time where the challenges you face are coming to a close. Soon, you'll see the true impact of what happened. When the Tower is reversed, it's a sign that you avoided the worst situation. You were able to divert complex problems without long-standing consequences. Whatever is lingering, you can and will overcome. You're the hero of this powerful chapter, and it's coming to a close.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Tarot: Nine of Wands

It takes courage and fortitude to know your boundaries and to set structures to prevent others from crossing them. You can be assertive and gentle when telling people how to respect you. This day can bring plenty of opportunities to show your power comes from within and that you are unwilling to set aside your needs for the sake of being nice or avoiding conflict.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Tarot: The Emperor

You are kind and gentle as a Pisces, but you also know when to be a force of nature. When you get the Emperor tarot card, it's a battle cry. In an area of your life, you're about to declare war. You can make plans to stop a bad habit or get through a difficult breakup without crying over what was lost. You are moving forward with a brave heart and chin up. You set your life's rules and support them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.