Three zodiac signs face more challenges than usual during the week of June 24-30, 2024, as we continue picking up on lessons from the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 21st. This week is a good time for planning for the long term. The past few weeks have been more challenging than normal, but this week we may have a bit of a break at least to some extent because we have no negative planetary aspects other than those made by the Moon.

The Full Moon in Capricorn will continue to play out this week, increasing our focus on productivity, security and practical concerns.

The last quarter of the Full Moon falls at seven degrees of Aries on June 28th, so by now, we should be able to see the tangible results in terms of what we have accomplished or not accomplished over the past few weeks. Certain signs are more challenged than others this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Scorpio.

3 zodiac signs being tested by the universe from June 24 - 30, 2024

1. Aquarius

If you are up in the early morning hours after midnight on Monday morning, you may be focused on power struggles or deep-seated issues — let it go because it really doesn’t amount to that much! By midday you may encounter issues with women, so pick and choose your battles carefully and don’t make mountains out of molehills.

On Tuesday afternoon, those born between the 12th and 14th of February have Uranus square their Sun, so you are entering into a period where you can expect the unexpected, especially in terms of those things you consider most basic. Uranus relates to freedom and shocking news or events. Although nothing is life-altering, you could be surprised. If you are in a relationship or are concerned about a job you value, make sure you are doing all you can to remain in good standing because Uranus tends to act swiftly.

By late Sunday evening, chill out and don’t fall into the energy of focusing on issues that will only make you mad or upset.

2. Pisces

If you were born between the 8th and 10th of February, you have been experiencing some heavy times lately and this week may bring up issues that you have been dealing with, especially on Thursday. You may also find this day tiring, so get your rest, Pisces.

If you were born at the end of your sign around the 19th or 20th of March, you have been floating in a sea of confusion for a while now and you will probably experience more of it on Friday. Get a grip on things and make a decision, even if it’s temporary. Dwelling on old hurts or relationships that seem to be going nowhere is neither productive nor good for your future. Go on others' actions and direct words, not what you ‘feel.’

3. Scorpio

Scorpio has had a lot of ups and downs recently, especially those born around the 14th and 15th of November. If you were born on the 16th or 17th or so, you can expect to encounter turbulence in your relationships and partnerships. If freedom from someone or something is something you feel you need, then just do it because it’s going to happen one way or another. The next four weeks will bring increased issues with partners and you will notice this more the first few days of the week.

Sunday may be an especially rough day dealing with relationships — you may start feeling smothered. Scorpio is not one to be pushed around, but that doesn’t mean someone won’t try! Should this be the case, things could turn ugly. Handle your reactions carefully because you have the power to smooth things over or make them worse. It’s your choice.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.