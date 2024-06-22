The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 23, 2024

The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon spends the day in Capricorn. Today, the Moon in Capricorn forms a square aspect with Chiron in Aries. In astrology, Chiron is known as the wounded healer, helping us heal our wounds and discover the medicine we need.

As the Moon aspects Chiron, some of us may feel extra sensitive to our wounds, causing old wounds to resurface or triggering past memories that have shaped us. Yet, it will also remind you of the level of courage and bravery that exists within your bones.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you may ask yourself what stepping into your power means and what may hinder you from fully owning it. Leading others is one of your most precious gifts, yet even leaders need advice and guidance. So, ask yourself, who do you have around you that you feel you can lean on? You're not weak for asking for help.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to feel safe to explore the world, but you may realize how much you’ve relied on external attachments to compensate for a lack of internal security. This is a good time to remember that your power isn’t reliant on anything or anyone outside of you. Perhaps a ritual you can do is to give something away, signaling to yourself and the universe that your power comes from within.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you’ve ever felt like you don’t belong anywhere, today you may have the urge to truly go out into the world and find your community. We all have a tribe of people who just ‘get us’ where we don’t have to over-explain ourselves, and you deserve to be around people you feel comfortable with, letting your quirky wild side be on show. Ask yourself, when was the last time I introduced myself to someone new? If there is any fear in doing this, the cosmic alignment can help give you the courage to take the risk.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Old relationship wounds might resurface today, not to hurt you, but to remind you of the seasoned lessons they brought into your life. Every relationship, both past and present, teaches us how to forgive and love, and, most importantly, how they remind us that we are our first loves. If any wounds from the past come up, use this as an opportunity to practice the tender art of self-forgiveness or extend it to another today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you may feel the weight of responsibility, and it’s important to know your limits regarding tasks and obligations. The most important word you can exercise today is ‘no.’ or ‘not now’ . At the very least, before you say yes to taking on a new task, tell them that you’ll get back to them in 48 hours. Give yourself some time to check in with your body before you overextend yourself. Remember, you can’t pour from an empty cup.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today is a good day to ask yourself what your relationship is like with perfectionism. As long as you don’t hold yourself up to impossible standards, you have the space to master whatever you put your mind to with loving focus. However, if your inner critic tends to be quite loud, this is an opportunity to get to the bottom of it. What rewards can you give yourself for making strides toward overcoming perfectionism?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s important to remember that you don’t have to perform to make people accept you. If anyone makes you feel like you can’t be yourself, you may be extra sensitive to intuiting who they are. This is a wonderful time to share what’s on your heart with those you love, as they may truly see what you need for support, even though you often support others.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do you feel like you’re in a working environment where your feedback is being received? It’s important that you feel empowered wherever you are because one of the most important life lessons you’ll learn in this lifetime is to step into your power and shed anything that stifles it. Ask yourself, what could make my working life even better where I am? At the same time, it’s essential to know that you have a whole identity outside of work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The most inspirational people tend to have overcome so much. Don’t think that your wounds define you; they are just part of your story that makes you ‘you.’ Ask yourself, in what way do you think your past is making you feel smaller rather than seeing it as a lesson or part of one of your life’s chapters? When you detach yourself from your wounding, you can see how it may be pulling some strings in the blind spots of your behavior.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may realize how your childhood has impacted your adult path. You may even notice some cyclical, generational patterns within your family and focus on generational healing. When we heal ourselves, we pass that healing down to our lineage, breaking negative patterns and replacing them with better habits and wisdom that will be ingrained for many years to come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re known as the nomad and may feel the urge to explore a new scene. But before you decide, make sure you’re not doing it for escapism but for genuine curiosity. If you see yourself as a student of life, what is your heart leaning toward? What does it look like to discover new parts of where you are? You don’t have to travel far and wide to ‘find yourself.’ You will always be you, and it’s just a matter of honoring your own nature.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a good time to check in and see what in your life is in and out of alignment with your values. You have a wonderfully sensitive heart, and to feel a sense of balance, it’s key that you say yes to opportunities that make you feel good. It has to have more meaning than just a transactional arrangement. In fact, transactional arrangements never make us feel good, and they always feel like a chore rather than a mutual act of collaboration.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.