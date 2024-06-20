Love Horoscope For Each Astrological Sign On Friday, June 21 — Full Moon In Capricorn

The love horoscopes are here for each astrological sign on Friday, and the Capricorn Full Moon asks you to focus more on the balance between your personal and your professional life because this year holds something unique and special for you. The Capricorn New Moon occurred on January 11, as it aligned with Uranus, a planet of shock and awe, in Taurus. Around the same time, Pluto left Capricorn for the first time in 13 years, and you prepared to begin a new cycle.

Sometimes transformations and even endings are so big that you can’t necessarily succeed the first time you try, and so this leads into the bookend Capricorn Full Moons in the summer of 2024. Because this is the first Capricorn Full Moon, it’s all about preparation, while the second one that arrives on July 21, will be all about finally feeling like a chapter is behind you. Lean into what needs to be practically done as you honor the energy of Capricorn, knowing that it will pay off as you will soon be able to move ahead and finally make all your dreams a reality.

How each astrological sign's love horoscope is affected by the Full Moon in Capricorn this Friday, June 21:

Aries

Endings can be tedious, but it’s worth fully showing up for the process so that you can free yourself to go after what you really want. You may be dealing with financial matters at this time, or other aspects of life that hold immense value for you. Make sure that you’re not trying to prove your worth to anyone, especially your partner, and if it’s a matter of making sure you get what you deserve from a break-up, trust you are being divinely protected at this time.

Taurus

Structures within life and even relationships provide safety. But just because they create a feeling of safety, doesn’t mean it always fulfills the longings of your heart dear Taurus. It can be challenging to feel like you need to unwind what no longer resonates, but you are meant for so much more than you’ve just been accepting. Even if it’s a small declaration of freedom, trust that it will go a long way in putting you in the position to have more of the love you’ve always wanted.

Gemini

There is no point in trying to be like anyone else when you are uniquely created by the divine. While it can be challenging to learn how to be yourself, it’s also a feat that allows you to develop deeper and stronger bonds with your partner. Let go of feeling badly about yourself because you don’t fit into a specific box and instead let yourself love in only the ways you can.

Cancer

You might want to take some time and reflect on what you need to release or let go of to make space for more or even new love. You can often carry a great deal of emotional burdens, either from past heartbreak or even from what your partner has been through, but all of that just takes up space. This is a time for healing for you because you are being empowered to let go so that you can start embracing love once again.

Leo

Sometimes to attract the love you dream of; you must release the vision for how you thought it would show up dear Leo. This doesn’t mean you must compromise your needs or even wants, but you do have to let love surprise you every once in a while. Don’t be too unyielding that you don’t take up an offer from an unexpected person, because the best love is often the one you never saw coming.

Virgo

There are important matters to discuss and figure out in your romantic relationship so that you can once again feel confident you are on the right path. Whether this is within your marriage or even about commitment, it’s important to recognize the difference between how you thought it had to look like, and what you actually need it to show up as. Let yourself make your own rules and be willing to create a bit more space in your relationship for joy.

Libra

Be open to situations changing in your life and in your relationship, dear Libra. You must allow yourself to see love as a path of discovery right now, so that you don’t miss any of the valuable experiences the universe has in store for you. But to make the most of it, you also must allow yourself to close out old chapters and prepare yourself for greater freedom which will guide you towards a new and exciting kind of love.

Scorpio

Remove any doubt that you still carry within yourself. Focus instead on your deep sense of intuition that allows you to feel confidence in each decision you make. In order to make improvements in your romantic life, you’re going to have to change the way you communicate. This means focusing solely on seeing any conversation as an exchange of information, whether practical or emotional. By trying to simplify this process, you will also better be able to honor your full truth.

Sagittarius

Knowing your worth is essential to being able to make those romantic decisions that come from your heart and that are aligned to your dreams. Yet, depending on what you believe you’re worth receiving or even experience can completely change the type of relationship you are in. This is a moment when you are being asked to up the ante in terms of what you’ve been merely accepting from love. The key to having what you want will always be found within knowing what you deserve.

Capricorn

It may be time to reflect on any beliefs or fears that you’ve been carrying over into love, Capricorn. Just because you’ve been through it and experienced it doesn’t mean that you must carry it with you forever. You might be better off if you do a cord cutting or energy cleanse today, as you focus all your energy on releasing what isn’t benefiting this current relationship.

Aquarius

Let go of the belief that dreams are merely fantasies and embrace the divine guidance and signs that you are receiving from the universe. Even if you have been noticing yourself feel a particular way around your partner, it may be time to lean in and figure out what your soul or body is trying to tell you. By listening to your inner self, you don’t only gain clarity, but you also will feel more at peace in your relationship.

Pisces

Let yourself see love as more than just a relationship, but a true path for how to change your life for the better. Your partner should change your life in all the best ways possible, but it’s up to you to take advantage of those opportunities. Open up to life again, be the first one to reach out, and even try new things. While you do need some independence, once you make the choice to actually create a life together with your partner, you’ll be able to discover the true meaning of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.