The week of June 24, as Mercury in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and then Uranus in Taurus, relationships change for three zodiac signs that are being urged to proceed slowly and speak with caution.

As Mercury creates reality checks and unexpected conversations in your relationship, you have to be mindful that you're not allowing fears, ideas, or pursuits to ruin the relationship you’ve put time in to build. While you will focus on other areas of your life like healing or career while in a relationship, you must remember that if you want your relationship to make it through these moments of growth, you also need to start practicing preemptive communication.

It’s not about having to keep situations the same in your relationship. But if you are going through something or have a particular idea about how you want the connection to progress, you can’t just presume your partner knows. Instead, you need to be clear about what you need to do for yourself while also honoring your partner — otherwise, when you do reach that finish line of success you have in mind, you might just find yourself arriving alone.

3 zodiac signs whose relationships experience significant change between June 24 - 30, 2024

1. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

You may have an idea of what you want or think will happen in your relationship, but that doesn’t mean your partner is on the same page. When it comes to love, as much as you excel at leading the relationship, you can’t presume your partner knows the intentions behind your actions. Thinking that your partner intuitively knows what drives you creates room for misunderstandings and hurt feelings. If you genuinely want to continue building this partnership, you must learn to become more transparent in conversations and slow down enough to let the one you love in on your process.

When Mercury in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus on Sunday, June 30, you likely will encounter an unexpected disagreement. It feels like you have decided that you want this relationship to last forever. You feel confident in knowing that the person you are with brings something unique to the table. But, in not sharing all of your plans, your partner may actually think that you want to end this connection, which is why how you communicate will make all the difference.

Realize that you do not have to answer your partner by describing your process or letting them in on the plans you’ve been making behind the scenes. As much as you may have thought you were trying to be romantic and plan some surprises, you’ve become quiet. So your partner has taken that silence to mean there is something wrong.

Try to appease their fears, and don’t be afraid to apologize. See this as a way you can learn to communicate healthily.

2. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

Everything you are doing right now is about you focusing on your own life. Whether you're investing in your career or preparing to take on new opportunities, you are in a phase of life where you should focus on yourself — which can cause issues if you're in a relationship you'd like to stay in.

If this relationship has proven to be healthy, consistent, and supportive of your personal dreams, then you may have to rethink how you’ve been showing up in your connection — otherwise, it may spell disaster for your romantic life.

It's always a challenge to feel successful in multiple areas of your life without sacrificing one or the other. This energy is more pronounced as the North Node Aries squares off with Venus in Cancer on Tuesday, June 25, creating a struggle between maintaining your career aspirations and still creating the fulfilling romantic relationship you want.

If your relationship is showing up as what you need and want, then you need to create some time to reconnect because your partner may have felt ignored or alone in the connection recently. This isn’t anything you can’t recover from, but you do need to take drastic action and open up the space to hear what they need to feel seen while you build the life of your dreams.

While a conversation of repair and quality time in a healthy relationship is what it will take to restore your connection, if you’ve been on the fence about anything, then this may just prove to be that final breaking point. If at any point you feel like you have to choose between your dreams and your relationship, especially if your partner is showing jealousy, then you need to love yourself enough to walk away.

A healthy relationship is a different matter than one that hasn’t felt quite right if you’ve been struggling to hang on anyway. Continue to choose for yourself, and only choose someone if they can support you in this process — otherwise, you genuinely may be better off alone.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio / Canva

As a child, you likely heard the saying “Don’t get too big for your britches,” referring to arrogance or self-centeredness in the choices you were making — but that saying may be one to keep in mind as Lilith in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, June 27.

There is nothing wrong with embracing your authentic wildness, living your best life, or listening to your heart — as long as it doesn’t contradict your relationship. Be very mindful of how your actions affect your partner this week, as you may end up inadvertently crossing a line that is impossible to get back.

Lilith is the wild child of the zodiac, and because you do tend to be more of a rule follower than a breaker, this energy in your sign of Virgo may make you act impulsively, selfishly, or simply in ways that you wouldn’t normally. Although you should feel free to embrace your inner free spirit (because you do have one, Virgo), you also don’t want it to sabotage a connection that you actually want to continue growing within.

Try to find creative outlets for the energy you have coursing through you. Talk to your partner if you feel boxed in or limited and try to break the rules with the one you love instead of behind their back.

What you choose to do or not do right now could destroy how they see you, affecting your reputation and creating a permanent break in the connection. If you are feeling like you need to shake up your routine, have a night out with friends, or travel — it’s better to bring it up now than act out and ruin the connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.