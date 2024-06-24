With the energy of Mercury in Cancer aligning with both Saturn in Pisces and Uranus in Taurus between June 23-30, three zodiac signs find themselves quickly becoming the universe's favorites as there is an emphasis on finally receiving news or offers that you’ve been putting in the work to achieve. However, there is a reminder that it’s not only what you prepare for but also what you choose to risk that determines the success and luck you experience.

Advertisement

Just before Saturn stations retrograde in Pisces on Saturday, June 29, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries peaks on Friday, June 28, bringing about a crisis point. This is a moment when you will have to make a decision. Will you risk it all for your dream? Or choose what appears to be the safer path? Just remember: the universe will always ask you to stretch into newness and even be willing to take a chance before rewarding you with greater luck, success, and abundance — you just need to take that first step and trust the rest of the path will appear with time.

3 zodiac signs that are basically the universe's favorites between June 24 - 30, 2024

1. Scorpio

D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Advertisement

You have been feeling a bit stuck in life. Not because you’re not craving change or because you can’t see your way out of a situation, but instead because life has felt like an endless loop of repetition that doesn’t quite seem to end. As much as you’ve been dreaming of new career opportunities, love, or relocating, it’s also felt like there was a force blocking you from moving ahead. But all that is about to change, which means those dreams of yours will be coming to fruition sooner than you had anticipated, Scorpio.

On Wednesday, June 26, Mercury in Cancer will form a karmic alliance with Saturn in Pisces providing offers that won’t only change your circumstances but your life as a whole. What comes in will help you feel divinely blessed as you stand to receive an increase in your finances, possible travel opportunities, and — the best part — a newfound sense of joy and fulfillment. This energy won’t only be about you moving forward and feeling excitement toward your life, but will also help unstick you from the places you have felt stagnant.

You are ready to be freed from everything that no longer resonates with your soul and there are only positive amazing new opportunities on the horizon. But you also need to trust that you are ready for this, which also includes feeling qualified, deserving and worthy of what you will receive. Promise yourself you won’t make any decisions out of fear and be open to receiving how easy and abundant life becomes when you’re no longer working against yourself.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Love yourself enough to build a life you love. Let go of thinking that certain aspects or successes aren’t destined for you, or worse yet, that you have to choose. Instead, genuinely believe that you are capable of creating whatever you dream of — it might just look a bit different than you first thought. But this is the magic, dear Virgo, because as much as you excel at executing a plan, the universe will always have far grander blessings in store for you.

On Thursday, June 27 there is a divine connection between Mars in Taurus and Venus in Cancer which will provide you with opportunities to blend your most important relationships with the desire to travel and experience all that life can offer. While you and your friends may be planning a getaway together, which will prove more fruitful than you think, it may also involve a trip related to your professional sector. This newness though will come with the necessity to prioritize your dreams and understand that you can have the life you want — you only need to cease thinking that for some reason you can’t.

Advertisement

Spend time remembering all the dreams you had for yourself, dear Virgo. What your life would be like? Your profession and even your romantic life? Then make a promise to start seeing the possibilities of everything before you somehow start doubting your own magnificence. And most of all, don’t make excuses this week. Instead, simply receive every offer with a confident yes, knowing the universe is working on your behalf.

3. Leo

D GraPX and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Advertisement

You are being called up to the moment when you must choose what you want rather than just what others have told you was good enough. This decision point will challenge your wounds and fears, but it’s one that you are meant to rise up within and show the world exactly who you are and what you are capable of. Take everything as it comes — don’t feel like you have to rush, but also be willing to make a drastic choice when this moment arrives because there isn’t anything standing between you and what you’ve always wanted for yourself.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will peak on Friday, June 28, creating a decision and crisis point in which you will be tasked with choosing a new path in your life. This may revolve around a new career move, opportunity for study, or relocating to a destination that feels as if it aligns more deeply with your dreams. This divine chance that you are being given is so that you can confidently choose the future you want instead of continuing to dream about it. And it will teach you there was never anything blocking you from your deepest wishes except your ability to make choices for you, and only you.

Use this energy to become very aware of any offers or opportunities you receive this week, as you want to be sure you are choosing what will feel like a new chapter in your life. Reflect and be honest with yourself about any fears or negative options of others, so that you can be sure to decide from a place of trust and boldness. And most of all, start investing in what you want, whether that means researching places to move or applying for jobs, because that will signal to the universe that you are ready to receive this lucky gift of fate.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.