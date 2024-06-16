The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 17, 2024

Mercury in Gemini is also in square aspect to Neptune in Pisces, so be mindful of communicating clearly so that you don’t have any words lost in translation. Venus and Mercury will also move into Cancer, which definitely means a celebration of all things cozy, homely, and nurturing. Cancer is the archetype of the ‘Mother,’ so this is also a great day to reflect on how you nurture yourself and what parts of your life need more tender loving care.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ll be incredibly in touch with your emotions and potentially recognize emotional patterns you’ve inherited from your family members. As you may feel more sensitive than usual, it can help you become more self-aware of your emotional makeup. This is a good time to slow down and keep your calendar with lots of free space. You may be more inclined to retreat from the world, so spend time on activities that give you the most comfort and inner bliss.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is an excellent time to uncover deeper insights about yourself, as you’re less likely to be distracted by the outside world. If you’ve had a busy schedule recently, now is the perfect time to quiet the inner dialogue and chatter in your mind, making time for stillness. Emotions come and go, and you can practice greater self-compassion when you embrace how you feel instead of avoiding your softer side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be able to identify what is disrupting your emotional flow. When we live life on autopilot, we may not consciously realize what is draining our energy. These cosmic energies can help you commit to new intentions that give you the breathing space to emotionally release stuck emotions, particularly negative self-talk that affects your self-esteem and overall confidence. Perhaps you could think about how setting healthy boundaries can improve your self-esteem.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an incredible time to experience your heart softening in new ways. You can see what moves your heart and what you’re drawn to. This is a time to honor your heart without overthinking how you should feel, allowing these new integrations to happen. It’s a great opportunity to forge closer, more intimate bonds, allowing you to surrender any emotional barriers you may have put due to hurt or betrayal. A new level of trust can be built within yourself and those around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may feel more sentimental than usual and reflect on nostalgic memories of the past. By reflecting on your prior experiences, you can see how much you’ve grown and show yourself gratitude for how far you’ve traveled on your journey. This is also a great time to experiment with your self-care routine and explore new ways of feeling deeply nourished. You may make small changes to your home to make it feel like a warm sanctuary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, your emotions may have an undercurrent of intensity that can bring you closer to your deepest yearnings. Spend some time today figuring out the details of your wildest visions when it comes to your legacy. Plus, you might find that your ‘legacy’ intertwines with other allies in your network, so it’s great to just share any idea that you’ve been working on recently, as you never know who wants to collaborate with you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s the perfect time to connect to your nurturing side. Ask yourself, ‘In what ways does my inner child need to be reparented to feel more whole, seen and loved?’ This is a good time to learn the stories behind your emotions and discover the fullness of your emotional spectrum. Additionally, you might feel like indulging in different activities that remind you of the beauty of the world. Take a trip to a museum or an art exhibition.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your emotions may have a heightened sense of awareness regarding your family and how you were parented, helping you come to new realizations about yourself and the world. You may review both past and present experiences, allowing you to see several different perspectives. This new journey of self-discovery can liberate you from feeling restrained by past experiences and help you cleanse away negative self-talk.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you feel consumed by your emotions, this is a good time to create space in your day and commit to grounding rituals such as deep breathing, mindfulness practices, or simply diving into your creative projects and hobbies. This is a great time to embrace your natural emotional expression without judging yourself in the process. Your passionate emotions can remind you of what you truly desire and help you work past any overthinking tendencies.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel more inclined to share the vulnerable parts of yourself with your friends or even people you only know on a professional level. As you get to know others on a more intimate level, you may experience greater unity within your close circles. It’s okay to feel scared to say what is on your heart, but the cosmic energies today can help dissolve the anxiety of expressing yourself, opening you up to a new level of growth in your connections.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, you may feel more emotionally reactive than usual, as though there are many changes in flux in your work environment. Being open and curious can help you lean into the present moment and go with the flow instead of resisting the subtle shifts you may feel. If your working schedule feels out of alignment, this is a good day to dig into what isn’t making your work life feel as productive or fulfilling as it could be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you’ve recently been kissed by Cupid or you’re experimenting in the dating arena, today, you are more likely to listen to the sentiments behind the words spoken by your new crushes or beau. You need to feel a great level of comfort and ease when it comes to what makes you feel romantically alive or even intrigued. So, communicate what you need, and have fun learning your own and their love language — remember that compatibility is a learned skill.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.