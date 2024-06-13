Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 14 — The Moon Enters Libra

Your daily horoscope brings new energy our way on Friday, June 14. Today, the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon enters Libra. The skies are graced with a Mercury Cazimi in Gemini. Think of fresh ideas, new potential pivots and expect some trickster-like mishaps that could work out in your favor. Let's see what else is in store for Aries through Pisces.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 14

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a wonderful celestial event to experience some new innovative solutions to an existing challenge or obstacle. Gemini has an incredible way of thinking outside of the box, so try to look at a solution from a detached perspective as if you were a child seeing it for the first time. As they say, when you keep trying to do the same thing over and over again and it’s not working, it’s called madness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Gemini is all about communication, so having Mercury Cazimi in your second house of self-worth is all about finding the power of your voice and actually demanding what you desire out loud. Whether that means asking for a raise at work or expressing your needs in a relationship, this is a great time to realize that you’re not asking for too much by asking for more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a wonderful day to launch a new creative project or at least get yourself back to your canvas if you feel like you haven't been prioritizing your creativity recently. You may channel something fresh from your unconscious that wants to make itself known. Creativity is incredibly healing, and it’s a chance to truly hear the voice of your inner child.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your intuition is extra heightened today and you may be very open to receiving some insights about your future and what you need to do to align yourself with these visions. If a part of yourself is doubting that it is possible, ask yourself where the root of this disbelief or fear is coming from. This is the prime time to do some shadow work so that you can access more of your power.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you’ve been questioning the depths of true friendship, this is a pivotal moment to see where loyalties lie. Get clear on your friendship values so that you can filter your ride-or-dies. But first, you consider what kind of friend you are and how you could polish up on your friendship loyalty. Kinship is a two-way street.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Cruise control is over and now it’s time to switch into fifth gear. The G-force winds are ramped up in your career zone. The power of your creativity can produce big results today. This isn’t a time for someone else to get the credit for your work. Throw your perfectionist qualities in the trash and visualize success. Chances are it’ll make for a lasting impression.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Every artist evolves their craft over time, and today offers you the chance to leap into a whole new stylistic flow. If you’re submitting a new proposal, add some different spices and seasonings as your experimentation is bound to create an interesting buzz. If you’ve been feeling like a wallflower, this is the time to be the star of the moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This isn’t the day to be bull-headed about accepting change. You’re a force today and you may notice how you want to show people the different sides of yourself that you may have kept in the shadows. Unless you’re Count Dracula himself, step into the light and listen to the wise lyrics of Nirvana’s ‘Come as You Are.’

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your relationship zone is activated, and #relationshipgoals will likely be the hashtag of the day. When was the last time you gave your connections a good litmus test for truth and loyalty? When you have a realistic checklist of how your bonds need servicing and nurturing, it leans into repair control and away from damage control.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you may notice the booby traps in your mind, which may be polluting your outlook on achieving your goals. When you’re able to look at life's discomforts in the face, you’ll soon see that it was simply a faulty rearview mirror that has distorted your view. Two-step to Little Dragon so you can place yourself back on the right side of the road.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you may notice what blockages and obstacles have been a spanner in the works that have inhibited your creative plans from elevating to the next stage. Be dynamic today and set up some dynamite to move forward with your financial goals. Release worry and keep your vision in your mind's eye.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Whatever you set your eyes on today, infuse your intentions with ultimate conviction and speak it out loud. People around you may stop in their tracks to dial into your radio station. What communication frequencies are you emitting into the world? Keep to your word, and you may just receive support from unexpected places.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.