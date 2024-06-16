Weekly Horoscope For All 12 Astrological Signs From June 17 - 23

The weekly horoscope is here for all astrological signs as the Sun, Venus, and Mercury enter the sign of Cancer, initiating a new cycle that will engage us more with our emotions and healing. On June 17, the Moon in Scorpio will serve as a prelude to this transit, fueling the water element and making it a storm of wonders as we prepare to dive deep into this season's turbulent waters.

However, the Moon in Sagittarius brings us back to the story unfolding during Gemini season. The Full Moon in Capricorn on 21 will help us better understand the lessons we have learned about success and hard work over the last six months.

Advertisement

What we have accomplished comes into view now, and we will see what changes we want to make. Let's discuss how these transits impact your rising, sun, and moon signs.

Weekly horoscope for each astrological sign from June 17 - 23, 2024:

Aries

Martian energy kickstarts the week with the Moon in Scorpio, energizing you and allowing you to tap into the warrior within. Sun, Mercury, and Venus come together in the sign of Cancer, allowing you to connect better with your home environment and friendships. The Moon in Sagittarius brings you confidence and power. The Full Moon in Capricorn reminds you to be patient on your way to the top. Through this transit, you will see how your hard work has impacted your ambitions.

Advertisement

Taurus

Healing energy is infused into your relationship house this week, giving you much to discuss with the people around you. There is a lot of excitement with the Sun, Mercury, and Venus in Cancer, revitalizing your social life. The Moon in Sagittarius helps you to keep aligned with your purpose. What you have learned during the Jupiter transit in your sign will be enhanced during this Full Moon in Capricorn transit. You will see how others have influenced you in the last year and how your philosophy may have changed.

Gemini

Many changes this week as we get ready for Cancer season. Sun, Mercury, and Venus are now in a different sign, shifting your focus on creativity and enforcing the direction you want to go. The Moon in Scorpio brings you bursts of motivation and clarity. The Moon in Sagittarius expands your relationship energy and brings fun to socializing. The Full Moon in Capricorn is your time to initiate a new beginning connected with your career. Learning how your routines have changed may be an effect of this transit.

Advertisement

Cancer

Prepare to gain confidence during the next several weeks with Sun Mercury and Venus in your sign, allowing others to see your beauty and magnetism. The week will open your heart to romantic opportunities with the Moon in Scorpio starting the week. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, you will have the focus and drive to get towards where you desire. The Full Moon in Capricorn helps you close chapters in relationships. Seeing how your partners from the past have influenced your outlook now becomes more apparent.

Leo

At the top of your chart this week, the Moon in Scorpio fuels your ambition and allows solid breakthroughs. Sun, Mercury, and Venus meet in the same sign, promising an era of love, emotional connection, and stability. Fiery Sagittarius comes through to spark up your romantic life. The Full Moon in Capricorn relays this message, echoing it and reminding us to look into our hearts.

Advertisement

Virgo

The conjunction between the Sun, Mercury, and Venus conjunction will shake up your social life and help you feel more connected with the people you love. The Moon in Scorpio is a period of organization and working well with others. Once the Moon settles in Sagittarius, building your root system becomes a priority. Attaining love and joy from your work comes easily now with this Full Moon in Capricorn. However, you will also reflect on past partners and their impact on your current romantic life.

Libra

A magical week with the Sun, Mercury, and Venus coming together to remind us that connections are essential and help nourish our hearts. The Moon in Scorpio revitalizes your mindset, presenting more optimistic grounds for you to uncover. With the Moon in Sagittarius, things get more exciting, allowing you to speak your truth and feel empowered with your communication. The Full Moon in Capricorn slows you down and helps you relax this weekend.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Magnificent energy this week with the Moon in your sign, allowing us to build and look ahead with more patience and understanding. The Martian energy has prepared us to uncover new ground. The conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Venus conjunction will infuse water signs with more optimism and direction. The Moon in Sagittarius brings you more desires to get ahead and win. The victorious energy is carried on by the Capricorn Full Moon, positively connecting with your sign.

Sagittarius

The Sun, Mercury, and Venus conjunction in Cancer is opening our hearts this week. The energy is happening in one of the shadowy parts of your chart. Nevertheless, with the Moon in Scorpio, you can rest, recover, and look at your dreams for insight. The Moon in your sign is a time to focus and feel engaged for the next chapter. Dealing with your self-esteem may become more apparent during the Capricorn Full Moon, pushing you to step up and reconnect with your confident side.

Advertisement

Capricorn

This season will feel like a much-needed reset where you take back your control and energy and can share the love with others with the Sun, Mercury, and Venus in opposition to your sign. The Moon in Scorpio helps you work hard towards your dreams and ambitions. The Moon in Sagittarius allows you to take a break. When the Full Moon is in your sign, it will awaken you. A significant period to feel pride in what you have accomplished in the last six months and to celebrate your victories.

Advertisement

Aquarius

This week's energy will revolutionize your thinking and allow you to feel more empowered. The Moon in Scorpio will enable you to envision your way to the top by helping you create a solid foundation that will make it unshakable. Things shift with the Moon in Sagittarius, allowing you more time to yourself and experience the connections you make with others. Finally, the Full Moon in Capricorn gets you back on track, helping you to slow down, see things from a different angle, and feel more aligned with your purpose.

Pisces

Excitement, joy, and love will be in your heart this week, thanks to the Moon in Scorpio, making you more optimistic about the prospects of romance in your life. It will also be a time to connect with your partner or yourself if you are single. The Moon in Sagittarius brings you back to focus on your success. The Full Moon in Capricorn makes it a wonderful time to meet new people and strengthen friendships.

Advertisement

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is excited about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.